Godzilla and King Kong in Call of Duty? Everything You Need to Know

Strange teases have begun to surface throughout the Call of Duty community regarding a possible monster-themed season in the popular Warzone Battle Royale portion of the game. As we barrel towards another Season for the current Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone tandem which is slated to begin on April 27th, observant players are picking up the clues that Activision is putting down regarding Godzilla and possibly King Kong coming to Call of Duty in the next season.

The teases haven’t been subtle thus far. We know that Caldera is going to be under siege by something. One of the images shown as promotional material suggested that much of the map looks to have a wave of massive destruction. Teasers have been released that also suggest that there’s definitely going to be a massive never before seen threat to Caldera.

YouTuber “The Gaming Revolution” did a large breakdown of the event as it has been unfolding, suggesting that there are many signs that the arrival of these monsters is imminent. Warzone players have also received short teasers that suggest the surface will no longer be safe for players, just another hint that something devastating will be on the surface. If that’s not enough the official Call of Duty Twitter account says that something big is coming to Caldera while showcasing an excavation site which has many fans making the ties to King Kong.

Something big is coming to Caldera… pic.twitter.com/k7ix7u2alv — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 19, 2022

With no concrete details just yet and a bunch of teases being the only information to go on, we’re going to have to wait and see how this shakes out for Warzone players. It’s expected that Caldera is going to be massively overhauled in the new season, if just from the perspective of there being a badly damaged surface area for at least a portion of the massive map. New underground areas will be a feature of the season as well.

So what about this Godzilla vs. Kong hype that’s been bubbling as of late? It’s starting to sound like an event that will likely be the catalyst for all these major map changes that are about to occur in Warzone. We’ll likely found out soon enough, but for previous seasons in Warzone these things have been kept relatively quiet until the event is about to start.

Call of Duty Warzone is slated to head into a new Season on April 27th, 2022 and is available on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.