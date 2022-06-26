Gorou Material Locations: Where to Find Gorou Ascension & Talent Materials in Genshin Impact

In Genshin Impact, Gorou is a bow user who is also the general of the Watatsumi resistance army. With his Geo Vision, Gorou can use his Geo bow to play a very important role in the Inazuman storyline. Plus, he can be used as an awesome support character for many teams in the game. For those trying to ascend, this canine warrior will need the necessary items and Mora. The same goes for upgrading his talents as well. Here is where to find Gorou ascension and talent materials in Genshin Impact.
Where to Find Gorou Ascension and Talent Materials in Genshin Impact
For Gorou, he will need to ascend at particular levels in Genshin Impact just like any other character in the game. Here is how much EXP and Mora are needed to ascend Gorou at each level:
|Level
|EXP
|Mora
|1-20
|120,175
|24,200
|20-40
|578,325
|115,800
|40-50
|579,100
|116,000
|50-60
|854,125
|171,000
|60-70
|1,195,925
|239,200
|70-80
|1,611,875
|322,400
|80-90 (max)
|3,423,125
|684,800
|Totals:
|8,362,650 EXP
|1,673,400 Mora
As a Geo character, Gorou needs Prithiva Topaz to ascend. He will also need other items found on Watatsumi Island, including Sango Pearls and Specter drops. Here is every item needed to make Gorou ascend:
|Level
|Gems
|Enemy Drops
|Boss Drops
|Specialty
|Mora
|20
|1x Prithiva Topaz Sliver
|3x Spectral Husk
|–
|3x Sango Pearl
|20,000
|40
|3x Prithiva Topaz Fragment
|15x Spectral Husk
|2x Perpetual Heart
|10x Sango Pearl
|40,000
|50
|6x Prithiva Topaz Fragment
|12x Spectral Heart
|4x Perpetual Heart
|20x Sango Pearl
|60,000
|60
|3x Prithiva Topaz Chunk
|18x Spectral Heart
|8x Perpetual Heart
|30x Sango Pearl
|80,000
|70
|6x Prithiva Topaz Chunk
|12x Spectral Nucleus
|12x Perpetual Heart
|45x Sango Pearl
|100,000
|80
|6x Prithiva Topaz Gemstone
|24x Spectral Nucleus
|20x Perpetual Heart
|60x Sango Pearl
|120,000
|Totals:
|
|
|46
|168
|420,000
Where to Find Prithiva Topaz for Gorou Ascension
Every Geo character needs this elemental gem to ascend. They can be found in souvenir shops, the Parametric Transformer and the Adventurers’ Guilds’ daily commissions. Most will come from defeating bosses, though.
These bosses will drop Prithiva Topaz used to ascend Gorou:
- Azhdaha
- Andrius
- Primo Geovishap
- Ruin Serpent
- Geo Hypostasis
- Golden Wolflord
- Perpetual Mechanical Array
Where to Find Ascension Spectral Husk, Spectral Heart, and Spectral Nucleus
To level up Gorou without spending Stardust, players will need to defeat Specters for drops. These enemies can mainly be found on Watatsumi Island, Seirai Island, and in Enkanomiya.
Specters can drop different materials based on their level:
- Any level Specter can drop Spectral Husks
- Specters level 40 and up can drop Spectral Hearts
- Specters level 60 and up can drop Spectral Nuclei
Where to find Perpetrual Hearts
Gorou is only one of two characters in Genshin Impact that uses the Perpetual Mechanical Array — the Perpetual Heart. The boss can be found in Inazuma.
The boss can be found through a portal on Jinren Island or by finishing the portion of the Cleansing Defilement quest that is on Araumi. The second option takes longer, but it permanently unlocks a teleport waypoint right next to the boss.
Where to Find Sango Pearl
This Local Specialty is only to Inazuma. It can be found on Watatsumi Island and Enkanomiya. The pearls appear in flower nests near bodies of water. Hotspots for Sango Pearls include the Serpent’s Bowels and near Suigetsu Pool.
Yamashiro Kenta also sells five Sango Pearls for 1,000 Mora each. He restocks every day for those who are having trouble finding the ascension items. You can access his stop after finishing the second act, Transient Dreams, of the Raiden Shogun’s Story Quest.
Gorou Talent Upgrade Materials
Here are all the materials necessary to upgrade Gorou’s talents:
|Level
|Books
|Common Drops
|Trounce Materials
|Crown of Insight
|Mora
|1-2
|3x Teachings of Light
|6x Spectral Husk
|–
|–
|12,500
|2-3
|2x Guide to Light
|3x Spectral Heart
|–
|–
|17,500
|3-4
|4x Guide to Light
|4x Spectral Heart
|–
|–
|25,000
|4-5
|6x Guide to Light
|6x Spectral Heart
|–
|–
|30,000
|5-6
|9x Guide to Light
|9x Spectral Heart
|–
|–
|37,500
|6-7
|4x Philosophies of Light
|4x Spectral Nucleus
|1x Molten Moment
|–
|120,000
|7-8
|6x Philosophies of Light
|6x Spectral Nucleus
|1x Molten Moment
|–
|260,000
|8-9
|12x Philosophies of Light
|9x Spectral Nucleus
|2x Molten Moment
|–
|450,000
|9-10 (max)
|16x Philosophies of Light
|12x Spectral Nucleus
|2x Molten Moment
|1x Crown of Insight
|700,000
|Totals:
|
|
|6
|1
|1,652,500
|Totals x3:
|
|
|18
|3
|4,957,500
Where to Find Light Talent Books
Gorou’s talent series is the Light series. They can be found by clearing Violet Court domain on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Where to Find Molten Moment Trounce Mats
These Trounce Materials can be found by defeating Lagnora at her weekly trounce domain to upgrade Gorou’s talents.
Where to Find Crowns of Insight
A Crown of Insight is used to max out any character’s talent, meaning they will need three to max out all of their talents. These items can be earned during special events or obtained as rewards for making offerings to the Frostbearing and Sacred Sakura Tree.
Genshin Impact is available on PC, PS4, PS5 and mobile devices.