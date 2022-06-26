Gorou Material Locations: Where to Find Gorou Ascension & Talent Materials in Genshin Impact

Find all materials for Gorou upgrades here

June 25th, 2022 by Caleb Stultz

Gorou

In Genshin Impact, Gorou is a bow user who is also the general of the Watatsumi resistance army. With his Geo Vision, Gorou can use his Geo bow to play a very important role in the Inazuman storyline. Plus, he can be used as an awesome support character for many teams in the game. For those trying to ascend, this canine warrior will need the necessary items and Mora. The same goes for upgrading his talents as well. Here is where to find Gorou ascension and talent materials in Genshin Impact.

Where to Find Gorou Ascension and Talent Materials in Genshin Impact

For Gorou, he will need to ascend at particular levels in Genshin Impact just like any other character in the game. Here is how much EXP and Mora are needed to ascend Gorou at each level:

Level EXP Mora
1-20 120,175 24,200
20-40 578,325 115,800
40-50 579,100 116,000
50-60 854,125 171,000
60-70 1,195,925 239,200
70-80 1,611,875 322,400
80-90 (max) 3,423,125 684,800
Totals: 8,362,650 EXP 1,673,400 Mora

As a Geo character, Gorou needs Prithiva Topaz to ascend. He will also need other items found on Watatsumi Island, including Sango Pearls and Specter drops. Here is every item needed to make Gorou ascend:

Level Gems Enemy Drops Boss Drops Specialty Mora
20 1x Prithiva Topaz Sliver 3x Spectral Husk 3x Sango Pearl 20,000
40 3x Prithiva Topaz Fragment 15x Spectral Husk 2x Perpetual Heart 10x Sango Pearl 40,000
50 6x Prithiva Topaz Fragment 12x Spectral Heart 4x Perpetual Heart 20x Sango Pearl 60,000
60 3x Prithiva Topaz Chunk 18x Spectral Heart 8x Perpetual Heart 30x Sango Pearl 80,000
70 6x Prithiva Topaz Chunk 12x Spectral Nucleus 12x Perpetual Heart 45x Sango Pearl 100,000
80 6x Prithiva Topaz Gemstone 24x Spectral Nucleus 20x Perpetual Heart 60x Sango Pearl 120,000
Totals:
  • 1x Topaz Sliver
  • 9x Topaz Fragment
  • 9x Topaz Chunk
  • 6x Topaz Gemstone
  • 18x Husk
  • 30x Heart
  • 36x Nucleus
 46 168 420,000

Where to Find Prithiva Topaz for Gorou Ascension

Every Geo character needs this elemental gem to ascend. They can be found in souvenir shops, the Parametric Transformer and the Adventurers’ Guilds’ daily commissions. Most will come from defeating bosses, though.

These bosses will drop Prithiva Topaz used to ascend Gorou:

  • Azhdaha
  • Andrius
  • Primo Geovishap
  • Ruin Serpent
  • Geo Hypostasis
  • Golden Wolflord
  • Perpetual Mechanical Array

Where to Find Ascension Spectral Husk, Spectral Heart, and Spectral Nucleus

To level up Gorou without spending Stardust, players will need to defeat Specters for drops. These enemies can mainly be found on Watatsumi Island, Seirai Island, and in Enkanomiya.

Specters can drop different materials based on their level:

  • Any level Specter can drop Spectral Husks
  • Specters level 40 and up can drop Spectral Hearts
  • Specters level 60 and up can drop Spectral Nuclei

Where to find Perpetrual Hearts

Gorou is only one of two characters in Genshin Impact that uses the Perpetual Mechanical Array — the Perpetual Heart. The boss can be found in Inazuma.

The boss can be found through a portal on Jinren Island or by finishing the portion of the Cleansing Defilement quest that is on Araumi. The second option takes longer, but it permanently unlocks a teleport waypoint right next to the boss.

Where to Find Sango Pearl

This Local Specialty is only to Inazuma. It can be found on Watatsumi Island and Enkanomiya. The pearls appear in flower nests near bodies of water. Hotspots for Sango Pearls include the Serpent’s Bowels and near Suigetsu Pool.

Yamashiro Kenta also sells five Sango Pearls for 1,000 Mora each. He restocks every day for those who are having trouble finding the ascension items. You can access his stop after finishing the second act, Transient Dreams, of the Raiden Shogun’s Story Quest.

Gorou Talent Upgrade Materials

Here are all the materials necessary to upgrade Gorou’s talents:

Level Books Common Drops Trounce Materials Crown of Insight Mora
1-2 3x Teachings of Light 6x Spectral Husk 12,500
2-3 2x Guide to Light 3x Spectral Heart 17,500
3-4 4x Guide to Light 4x Spectral Heart 25,000
4-5 6x Guide to Light 6x Spectral Heart 30,000
5-6 9x Guide to Light 9x Spectral Heart 37,500
6-7 4x Philosophies of Light 4x Spectral Nucleus 1x Molten Moment 120,000
7-8 6x Philosophies of Light 6x Spectral Nucleus 1x Molten Moment 260,000
8-9 12x Philosophies of Light 9x Spectral Nucleus 2x Molten Moment 450,000
9-10 (max) 16x Philosophies of Light 12x Spectral Nucleus 2x Molten Moment 1x Crown of Insight 700,000
Totals:
  • 3x Teachings
  • 21x Guide
  • 38x Philosophies
  • 6x Husk
  • 22x Heart
  • 31x Nucleus
 6 1 1,652,500
Totals x3:
  • 9x Teachings
  • 63x Guide
  • 114x Philosophies
  • 18x Husk
  • 66x Heart
  • 93x Nucleus
 18 3 4,957,500

Where to Find Light Talent Books

Gorou’s talent series is the Light series. They can be found by clearing Violet Court domain on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Where to Find Molten Moment Trounce Mats

These Trounce Materials can be found by defeating Lagnora at her weekly trounce domain to upgrade Gorou’s talents.

Where to Find Crowns of Insight

A Crown of Insight is used to max out any character’s talent, meaning they will need three to max out all of their talents. These items can be earned during special events or obtained as rewards for making offerings to the Frostbearing and Sacred Sakura Tree.

Genshin Impact is available on PC, PS4, PS5 and mobile devices.

