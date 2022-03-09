Gotham Knights Lands an October Release Date

The long-awaited release date has been revealed for Gotham Knights, Warner Bros. Montreal’s upcoming co-op action RPG, and fans will be able to take back the streets of Gotham on October 25 later this year. The game was initially planned to release sometime in 2021 before being delayed into 2022. Fans were worried about the lack of a release date the last time the game was shown, but today’s announcement has quelled all fears that the game would be pushed back even further.

Despite being a Batman game developed by WB Montreal, Gotham Knights is not connected to Rocksteady’s Arkham universe. Instead, this game is set in its own world where Batman is supposedly dead and the criminals of Gotham City have taken advantage of the caped crusader’s absence. This causes the Gotham Knights, comprised of Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, and Red Hood, to take to the streets of Gotham and save the city once more.

Gotham will always need its heroes. Suit up for an all-new adventure on 10.25.22. #GothamKnights pic.twitter.com/d7oV2LbcT8 — Gotham Knights (@GothamKnights) March 9, 2022

The game’s main antagonists are the Court of Owls, a mysterious shadowy organization that is still relatively new to the Batman mythos, making its debut in Scott Snyder’s Batman run in 2011. That doesn’t mean that they’re the only enemies that will appear in Gotham Knights, as the inclusion of four heroes means there’s a large rogues gallery to pull from. The game is also a co-op RPG with gear to earn and suits to unlock, so expect to see a lot of places to explore and bosses to battle.

The game’s RPG roots have proved divisive among fans since it’s a departure from the gameplay that was featured in the Arkham series, but WB Montreal has confirmed that while the game will still be its own thing with its own style of combat, it should still feel familiar to fans of the previous Batman titles. A beta test for Gotham Knights briefly appeared on Steam recently, however, so fans might get the chance to go hands-on and test the game out for themselves soon.

Gotham Knights isn’t the only DC game in development at the moment, as Rocksteady is taking a break from Batman to work on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. That game is also slated to be released sometime this year, although it doesn’t yet have a release date. It seems further off than Gotham Knights, and given that Gotham Knights has a late October release date, a 2023 delay for Suicide Squad seems more and more likely. When it is released, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be a next-gen exclusive releasing only on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Gotham Knights will be released on October 25, 2022, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.