Gotham Knights Reveals New Key Art Ahead of DC FanDome

Warner Bros. Games and DC have just today revealed the official Gotham Knights key art, ahead of revealing more information in the upcoming DC FanDome event.

The official Gotham Knights key art shows off Gotham’s new team of heroes and its last hope. It features Robin, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Batgirl as they walk side by side down the neon streets of the new grim Gotham city.

In the same press release, Warner Bros. encourages DC and gaming fans to tune in to DC FanDome for more information regarding the game and an exclusive look at a new Gotham Knights reveal.

All eyes will be on the game’s development progress during the event since it was last shown off at last year’s DC FanDome. Since then, the game was delayed to 2022, and fans were left off without a specific release window.

About Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights is WB Games Montréal’s newest upcoming title that will introduce a brand new original DC story that takes place in a Gotham that has lost both Batman and Jim Gordon.

The game will have our heroes fending off endless Gotham thugs that are trying to take advantage of the power vacuum in the city, and a GCPD that is corrupt and no longer can be trusted.

WB Games Montréal promises an interactive Gotham City full of mysteries, players will have to connect the darkest chapters in Gotham’s history and defeat the rising notorious super-villains.

DC FanDome is promised to be DC’s ultimate fan experience. Besides Gotham Knights, Rocksteady’s new Suicide Squad game will also make an appearance with new developmental updates. Not to mention the countless DC movies that will also be featured including The Batman, The Flash, Black Adam, and Aquaman 2.

DC FanDome will stream free-for-all on Saturday, October 16th at 6 PM BST and 1 PM ET.