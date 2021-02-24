Gran Turismo 7 Release Date Delayed Until 2022

Sony announced Gran Turismo 7 shortly after it revealed the new PlayStation 5 console last year. People expected the game would be out in 2021, but now it no longer looks like that will happen.

Sony Interactive Entertainment’s President and CEO Jim Ryan revealed in an interview with GQ that Gran Turismo 7 has to be delayed until next year. Sony’s official statement on the matter has been revealed below.

“GT7 has been impacted by Covid-related production challenges and therefore will shift from 2021 to 2022. With the ongoing pandemic, it’s a dynamic and changing situation and some critical aspects of game production have been slowed over the past several months. We’ll share more specifics on GT7’s release date when available”.

The last main entry in the series was Gran Turismo 6 released in late 2013 on the PlayStation 3, It is quite weird the game wasn’t a PS4 launch title at the time.

However, the latest game in the series was the spin-off Gran Turismo Sport released in 2017 on PS4. The game didn’t have a smooth launch in 2017 mainly because the game lacked many single player game modes and content. Gran Turismo Sport however got progressively better once more update patches were released in the subsequent weeks after its release.