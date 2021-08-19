GTA Remastered Trilogy Rumored to Release Sometime in 2022

After a week of rumors regarding the unexpected, but welcome, GTA remastered trilogy, leaker Tom Henderson now alleges the game is releasing in 2022.

Originally Kotaku has reported that the GTA Remastered trilogy was slated for earlier this year, and to be bundled with GTA V Expanded and Enhanced edition, but a change of plans has delayed the game to October or early November of this year, 2021.

The GTA Remastered trilogy is so far rumored to be GTA III, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas, and is being developed by Rockstar Dundee which has previously worked on remastering all the Halo games from Halo CE to Halo 4 in the Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

The remastered version of the games is rumored to be built on Unreal Engine, which has sparked controversy among the GTA community since the original games were not. Mods are voicing their concerns, since their years of work on the more than a decade-old games will not be carrying over if that is the case.

For those unfamiliar with GTA III, here’s its official description on Steam “The critically acclaimed blockbuster Grand Theft Auto III brings to life the dark and seedy underworld of Liberty City. With a massive and diverse open world, a wild cast of characters from every walk of life, and the freedom to explore at will, Grand Theft Auto III puts the dark, intriguing, and ruthless world of crime at your fingertips. With stellar voice acting, a darkly comic storyline, a stunning soundtrack, and revolutionary open-world gameplay, Grand Theft Auto III is the game that defined the open world genre for a generation.”

It’s worth mentioning that the GTA Remastered trilogy’s existence has not yet been confirmed by Rockstar, let alone a release window. But with the 20th anniversary of GTA III coming up this October, a surprise reveal may happen.