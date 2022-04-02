GTA+ Should Look to Fortnite Crew for Inspiration

As the battle between multimedia giants continues to grow, so do the things they have on offer. While the two games couldn’t be anything more different, they both offer huge bundles for subscribers of their subsequent packages. Fortnite offers Fortnite Crew, while GTA Online now offers GTA +, granting subscribers exclusive content that you can’t get through normal ways of play. However, one of these is the much better value, and it’s not the one that costs less per month.

While games have been offering ways to expand their content for a while now, Fortnite Crew has taken the victory when it comes to showing other companies how to approach a multitude of different things, including the way that subscriptions should be handled in games. We are going to discuss today why we think that Fortnite Crew outshines GTA + in just about every way, except for price per month.

Fortnite Crew vs GTA + – What’s the Difference?

While both of these games have their own subscription services, we are going to go into a little detail about what they have to offer, and what you’ll be getting for your hard-earned money.

Fortnite Crew – $11.99 Per Month

Battle Pass Included for the Full Season

1,000 Bonus V-Bucks Every Month

A New Monthly Crew Pack – Exclusive Skin with At Least One Matching Accessory

Since 1,000 V-Bucks equals out to about $7.99, and the battle pass costs 950 V-Bucks, you would need to spend at least $15.98 to get just those two, so you’re already saving money by signing up for the Fortnite Crew, plus the extra 1,000 per month is a great offer, alongside the ability to get exclusive skins that are only in the Fortnite Crew pack. Plus, if you’ve already bought the Battle Pass, and signed up for Fortnite Crew at a later time, you’ll be refunded the 950 V-Bucks you had spent in the past. A pretty great deal if you ask us!

GTA + – $5.99 Per Month

GTA$500,000 Delivered Automatically To Your Bank Account

The Principe Deveste Eight – Available to purchase for non-subscribers at a later date

Auto Shop

Waived LS Car Meet Membership Fees

Aquarius Super Yacht for Yacht Owners

Gusset Frog Tee and Broker Prolaps Basketball Top

Free Paints and Emblems for Auto Shop

The Conveyor Livery for the Mammoth Avenger, HVY APC, and TM-02 Khanjali

for the Mammoth Avenger, HVY APC, and TM-02 Khanjali 3X GTA$ and RP on Hao’s Special Works Race Series

2X Car Meet Rep on Street Race Series

While it looks like you’re getting a lot of bang for the buck, all of those items, except for the Principe Deveste Eight, are available to the current players of the game. You’ll get about $9.99 worth of in-game currency for $5.99 rather, but that’s the only big thing that they really have to offer. What we think they could do better is offer exclusive vehicles, skins, clothing, etc. that you can’t obtain through normal game measures.

Fortnite Crew is available to purchase on your preferred platform of choice, and your rewards will carry alongside your progress on whichever device you are playing on. If you purchase the pack on Nintendo Switch, you’ll be able to access the rewards on your PlayStation 5, or whichever device you may also play on. GTA+ is, however, exclusive to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

With packs like the Fortnite Crew, you’re granted exclusive items that you can flex on other players, and with the ability to carry your purchases across all of your platforms that you are playing on, the Fortnite Crew Pack offers a bit more bang for your buck. In the future, there’s a possibility that GTA + may offer more than just a few crumbs of exclusive content to their subscribers, but for now, there is a pretty clear winner between the two.

Fortnite Crew is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Devices, and GTA + is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

- This article was updated on April 2nd, 2022