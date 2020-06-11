Grand Theft Auto V first launched on the PS3 and Xbox 360, though you might not remember that given how huge and successful the PS4, Xbox One, and PC versions have been. And now the experience will continue for one more generation as Sony kicked off their PS5 reveal stream with the news that GTA V will arrive on the new generation console right away. And it won’t just be the same old game you’ve been playing for years. The new version is said to be “expanded and enhanced” for PS5 (and presumably Xbox Series X as well), though PS4 owners will get some bonuses while they wait for it to arrive.

Anyone playing GTA V on PS4 with an active PS Plus will receive $1 million in in-game cash each month until the PS5 version hits in 2021. And for those who don’t already own or plan to purchase GTA V, the online component will be free for PS5 owners at launch. You’ll still need PS Plus of course, as that’s required for online multiplayer gameplay, but it’s a definite savings if you don’t care to play the single player campaing.

More curious is what exactly Sony and Rockstar mean by “expanded and enhanced”. Many fans have been clamoring for single player campaign DLC, but Rockstar has said nothing so far. Could the main game be expanded, or will the focus remain on GTA Online?