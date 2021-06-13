Hades-Coming-to-Xbox-Game-Pass-in-August

For many it was the game of the year for 2020, and now Hades is finally coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. More than that though, it will arrive on Xbox Game Pass at launch, giving subscribers another top tier title to play at no additional cost. So far while the game has become a global phenomenon, receiving awards and praise from all corners of the gaming space it has so far only been available on PC and Nintendo Switch. That was inevitably going to come to an end, and now we know when with Hades releasing on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, as part of Xbox Game Pass on August 13th, 2021.

UPDATE: According to an announcement email Hades will also arrive on PS4 and PS5 on August 13th. All the next gen releases will feature visual upgrades including 4k resolution and targeted 60fps gameplay.

Original text: Hades presents players with a pretty familiar setup in terms of the roguelike genre. You play as Zagreus, the son of Hades. You begin the game in the heart of Hell itself and are dead set on escaping at any cost. When you die, which will happen often, you begin right back where you started. The stages you go through and the enemies you fight along the way are all randomized. But you won’t start exactly how you did last time thanks to clever unlock mechanics and an ever-unfolding story.

And now you can experience what became many players’ GOTY for 2020 on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S very soon. Preorders have already started, but if you have Game Pass there’s no need. You’ll have it available on Day 1 with your subscription.

Hades Coming to Xbox Game Pass – Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2021

- This article was updated on:June 13th, 2021