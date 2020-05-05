Halo: The Master Chief Collection on PC has been slowly catching up to the console version of the popular compilation. Soon, Halo 2: Anniversary will join Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, and Halo: Reach when it arrives on PC May 12th.

The official Twitter account for Halo revealed the launch earlier today after a tweet yesterday teased the reveal. Some thought the game would drop today, but a week isn’t that long of a wait. That just leaves Halo 3: Anniversary, Halo 3: ODST, and Halo 4, for PC.

Earth will never be the same. Halo 2: Anniversary arrives on PC as part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection on May 12! https://t.co/y5NHDTiQ1E pic.twitter.com/HVzgxIuY8V — Halo (@Halo) May 5, 2020

Microsoft plans to have all the games added to the PC version of Halo: The Master Chief Collection by the end of 2020, with Halo 4 finalizing the package. PC players can purchase Halo: The Master Chief Collection on Steam, or access it with an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

The game does feature crossplay between console and PC, and I’ve been using it to catch up with my military friends now spread across the country. It’s a great way to replay the campaign and spend time with friends and family while self-isolating, and having Halo 2: Anniversary added to the PC means we can finally knock that campaign out with our console brethren. As for the multiplayer, well, they still have my number…