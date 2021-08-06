Game News

Halo Infinite Dips to 540p on Base Xbox One Console

Breathing Life into the Xbox One Console

August 6th, 2021 by Aaron Nashar

halo-infinite

After a very successful technical preview for Halo Infinite, technical issues were bound to be uncovered. In a look back at the early build of the game, Digital Foundry discovered that the game was struggling to run on the base Xbox One console, dipping as low as 540p regularly.

The game on the base Xbox One consoles trades a lot to maintain its 30fps, such as losing lighting and lower-quality assets and regularly dipping down to as low as 520p. With that being said, Digital Foundry’s John Linneman promises the game is still “playable”.

Another issue found on the Xbox One console when playing Halo Infinite is the game still struggling to maintain those 30fps at 520p, causing stuttering effects during its frequent frame-time variations.

Compromises being made to make Halo Infinite playable on the base Xbox One consoles were all but guaranteed. The console is now almost 8 years old, and having the game run at all there is all but impressive and commendable.

During the same Digital Foundry test, Halo Infinite runs smoothly with mostly no issues on the PC and Xbox Series X versions of the game. Xbox Series S runs the game just fine at 1080p and 60fps, but it dips down to 720p and at times 520p when the game runs at 120fps.

Halo Infinite is releasing this holiday season on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and will be available on day 1 with Xbox Game Pass.

