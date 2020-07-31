Game News

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Will Be Free to Play

That's one way to kick off a new generation.

July 31st, 2020 by Daniel Chae

The release of the next-generation of Halo games is just around the corner with Halo Infinite.  The game has been making headlines recently, and not for great reasons.  Halo fans weren’t really happy with the first showing of the game during a recent Xbox presentation, but this latest piece of news should make them more so.

Halo Infinite multiplayer will be free to play, Microsoft has confirmed.  A tweet from the Official Halo Twitter feed revealed “Halo is for everyone.  We can confirm Halo Infinite multiplayer will be free-to-play and will support 120 FPS on Xbox Series X,” reads the message.

Making Halo multiplayer free to play might be a smart move by Microsoft to get a resurgence in popularity of the flagship shooter.  While the Halo series is far from falling behind in terms of quality in the last couple of games, there doesn’t seem to be as much fanfare behind the upcoming release as there has been in the past.  Making this popular aspect of the series free-to-play will likely bring in some new customers, especially to their fledgling Game Pass service.

With Halo coming day one to Game Pass and multiplayer free to the masses, Halo Infinite could turn out to be Microsoft’s most played exclusive ever.

- This article was updated on:July 31st, 2020

