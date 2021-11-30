Halo Infinite Tactical Ops and Cyber Showdown Event Rewards Leak

For players wondering what the future of Halo Infinite events are and the exclusive cosmetics contained within them. A leak is out on the internet detailing the list of available rewards for both Cyber Showdown and Tactical Ops. Though the list of possible unlocks is indicated, information in regards to what playlists are coming with those two events, and whether or not those playlists are going to be exclusive are somewhat lacking in detail. This is something to note seeing as the Fiesta playlist was a big part of the Fracture Tenrai event and dictated the mode that players needed to grind in order to earn event-related items.

The multiplayer mode of Halo Infinite is hitting its stride on numerous storefronts including Xbox and Steam. Though reviews for the game have stayed positive, with praise given to the influence that it drew from classic Halo back during the Bungie days. The developer 343 Industries finds itself dealing with controversies surrounding the game’s multiplayer portion as a result of aggressive microtransactions and slow to unlock cosmetics found within its battle pass.

All of this is the result of running the multiplayer portion on a free-to-play model. Aside from responding and dealing with player feedbacks, the Dev team’s methods for keeping player interest lie with the time-limited event that they have planned out through Season 1, where players can earn exclusive emblems, armor colors, or new paints for their weapons through the during of the event’s run.

Halo Infinite Ritual Leak | Cyber Showdown

January 18th, 2022 – January 31st, 2022 Cyber Showdown Playlist (Doesn't appear to be final):

– King of the Hill

– One Flag

– Capture The Flag

– Slayer Rewards: pic.twitter.com/MXrPbIvXaW — 🎄 Santa Ricky (@_FireMonkey) November 27, 2021

As can be seen, however, the list of possible rewards for two of the future Halo Infinite events has already been discovered by leakers. The two are Cyber Showdown, as shown above, and Tactical Ops. Both events are only two weeks long in duration and do not feature additional reruns compared to Fracture: Tenrai. Though due to such, they also have a considerably smaller list of available rewards, having only 10 ranks as opposed to 30. Cyber Showdown is suggested to possibly have its own playlist, with a rotation of King of the Hill (a returning mode from older Halo titles), One Flag, Capture the Flag and Slayer. But nothing, in particular, was mentioned about a playlist for Tactical Ops.

Going from the format of Fracture: Tenrai, it is presumable that ascending the ranks of both events’ list of rewards is going to entail completing specific event challenges during the event duration, whilst playing on the particular playlists that are released simultaneously with the event. Considering the number of difficulties that have been cited from the player base in terms of completing the Ultimate challenge for Fracture: Tenrai, it is possible that getting all the rewards might not be the easiest thing to accomplish for every player out there.

The Multiplayer portion of Halo Infinite is available now on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Whilst the Campaign mode is scheduled for release on the 8th December.