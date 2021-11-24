Halo Infinite: How to Level Up Fracture Tenrai Event Pass

The first Halo Infinite event is here, and players can earn Samurai armor and more by leveling up the Fracture Tenrai event pass. This is a free Battle Pass that will be active until the event ends, so anyone can unlock the rewards as long as they put in the time to level up the pass. Halo Infinite‘s Battle Pass progression has been criticized by many players, and the Fracture Tenrai event pass unfortunately works the same way. The most prestigious rewards are obviously at the end of the event pass, but getting there can take quite a while. Here’s how to level up the Fracture Tenrai event pass in Halo Infinite.

How to Level Up the Fracture Tenrai Event Pass in Halo Infinite

The Fracture Tenrai event pass can be leveled up by completing event challenges. These appear in the standard list of weekly challenges, but they’re marked with an orange icon denoting that they’re a part of the event. All of the event challenges require you to play the Fiesta playlist, a special game mode that was added for the event. Some challenges are super easy, like getting one kill with a certain weapon type, while others are much more frustrating.

Welcome to Fracture: Tenrai – the very first free event for #HaloInfinite! Learn how to unlock event-exclusive rewards, like the Yoroi Armor Core, in our latest post. Event ends Nov. 30, but Fracture: Tenrai will return later in Season 1! ⚔️ https://t.co/WIqn1PjMar pic.twitter.com/8hoqX2ISpb — Halo (@Halo) November 23, 2021

Completing event challenges is the only way to level up the event pass, and you’ll have to complete normal challenges in order to unlock more event challenges as well. That means level progression can be really slow if you’re having a hard time completing challenges. Also, there aren’t enough event challenges to fully level the event pass to the maximum level at the moment. The Fracture Tenrai event will return multiple times throughout the season, so players will have to wait for more challenges to be released before they can earn all the rewards.

How to Get More Event Challenges

Event challenges are mixed in with normal challenges. If you are out of event challenges, then you’ll have to complete your normal challenges until a marked event challenge is added to your list. You can also use Challenge Skips to skip normal challenges in favor of event challenges, but there’s no way to guarantee that you’ll get a Fiesta challenge if you use a skip.

If you’re completely out of all weekly challenges and have earned the ultimate reward for the week, then you’ll have to wait until the Fracture Tenrai event comes around again before you can earn more challenges. The event is scheduled to return several times over the next few weeks.

Fracture Tenrai Event Schedule

The Fracture Tenrai event will take place six times throughout Season One of Halo Infinite. Here’s when it will be live:

Week 1 : November 23 – November 29, 2021

: November 23 – November 29, 2021 Week 2 : January 4 – January 10, 2022

: January 4 – January 10, 2022 Week 3 : February 1 – February 7, 2022

: February 1 – February 7, 2022 Week 4 : February 22 – March 1, 2022

: February 22 – March 1, 2022 Week 5 : March 19 – April 5, 2022

: March 19 – April 5, 2022 Week 6: April 19 – April 26, 2022

Week 1 is the only week available during 2021, so players won’t be able to unlock all of the event rewards until 2022. Unless 343 increases the amount of XP rewarded from event challenges, it’s unlikely that anyone will max out the event pass and earn all the rewards before Week 4 or 5.

Halo Infinite Multiplayer is available now on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The Campaign will be released on December 8, 2021.