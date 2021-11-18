Halo Infinite Battle Pass XP Tuning Coming Later This Week

343 Industries will be making significant changes to Halo Infinite Battle Pass XP after several players have raised concerns about it. Halo Infinite’s multiplayer beta saw an early release earlier this week, giving players a taste of what’s coming. While the community has lauded the multiplayer mode and other aspects, Halo Infinite Battle Pass XP progression has left many fans sorrowful. For some players, the system is sluggish and eats up a lot of time to complete even the most initial pass levels. At the same time, others are unhappy with the methods to earn XP to upgrade the Halo Infinite Battle Pass work.

​In the midst of all this, a recent tweet from Halo community manager John Junyszek seems to reveal that the studio is already hard at work to fix all these issues. As per Junyszek, the developers “will be making targeted tunings” to Halo Infinite’s Battle Pass model in the upcoming days. He also states that the first step in this direction is the “Play 1 Game” challenges, which should solve the common grievance that players don’t get automatic XP for their battle pass after each match they play.

We'll also be adjusting, fixing bugs with, and removing some Weekly Challenges based on your feedback. These tunings to challenge difficulty will help you progress through Weekly Challenges faster and thus directly speed up your progress through the Battle Pass. — John Junyszek (@Unyshek) November 18, 2021

343 will also eliminate specific weekly challenges considered too difficult by the players and tweak the scheduled weekly challenges. Furthermore, the developers will increase the duration of the game’s 2XP Boosts from 30 minutes to one hour. In a recent tweet by Halo Support, the developers say, “as a result of these changes, all progress on active Daily and Weekly Challenges will need to be reset, however, all players who sign-in between November 23-30 will receive this week’s Ultimate Reward: the Sigil Mark VII Visor.”

#HaloInfinite players can now earn XP by completing matchmade games. The "Play 1 Game" Daily Challenge is worth 50 XP each. The Challenge deck is also being updated to better serve players of all skill levels. (1/4) — Halo Support (@HaloSupport) November 18, 2021

​Junyszek ended his post by saying that all the said changes should be coming later this week. The developers will monitor the community’s feedback and development and make the battle pass more pleasant for players. The latest tweet by Halo Support reveals that the “Play 1 Game” Daily Challenge is now live in Halo Infinite, as well as the other changes. New releases always tend to suffer from problems and it’s good to see that 343 and Microsoft are committed to helping players and taking steps if and when needed. Halo Infinite Battle Pass combines a lot of good elements and features and the developers wouldn’t want problems like these to diminish its value.

Halo Infinite multiplayer is available for free on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, with its Campaign launching on December 8th, 2021.