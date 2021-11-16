Halo Infinite Multiplayer Available Now for Free

Put on your favorite spartan armor and head into battle immediately!

November 15th, 2021 by Michael Sagoe

halo-infinite-1

After several beta tests and many surveys later, Microsoft and 343 Industries have released the multiplayer portion of their highly anticipated FPS title, Halo Infinite, completely for free. The release of Halo Infinite’s multiplayer came shortly during Xbox’s 20th Anniversary Livestream on November 15th, 2021, where they also revealed that the game will come complete with its first Season “Heroes of Reach”, along with a Season Pass filled with free and premium rewards.

In an official post over on the Halo Waypoint website, the developers have released details regarding the current state of the game, as well as answering questions as to why the game is being released in the form of a beta: “Our previous Multiplayer Technical Previews went a long way to battle-testing our services and infrastructure.”, says  Joseph Staten, Head of Creative Development for Halo Infinite. “But as we prepare for a significant increase in the number of players jumping into Halo Infinite on launch day, December 8th, we want to ensure all our systems are good-to-go.”

The post also mentions that all progress made during the MP beta will carry directly over towards the full launch of Halo Infinites’ Singleplayer Campaign, which is set to launch on December 8th, 2021. As the season commences, they also have plans to get players involved with their first opening event: “Fracture: Tenrai“, in which players can earn Samurai-Themed armor pieces and more, starting on November 23rd, 2021.

They conclude their opening post by mentioning their plans to have Season 1 extend all the way until May 2022, as they are already working on development for Season 2. Players should expect a new season every three weeks, and it will give players and developers enough time to enjoy everything Halo Infinite’s Multiplayer has to offer while developers can ensure that the highest quality can be achieved for each season.

With similar titles like Call of Duty: Warzone and Apex Legends being able to rack up so much playtime and profit by being free-to-play titles, going free-to-play with Halo Infinite Multiplayer was a smart decision, especially considering the legacy that Halo has had a fun and competitive FPS game on console and PC. The only real question is: How will they be able to flesh out the game with each and every season? Halo’s Multiplayer has always had a very distinct feel to its action and combat, and it may become a bit of a gamble to try out different themes and gameplay elements that could shake Halo’s core gameplay up quite a bit. Still, they have a lot of room to work with, and the game being free-to-play will help keep itself relevant for years to come, if Microsoft and 343 Industries can play their cards right.

Halo Infinite‘s Multiplayer is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Windows Store and Steam. Halo Infinite’s Singleplayer Campaign is set to release on December 8th, 2021.

RELATED TOPICS :

MORE
Halo Infinite Samurai Yoroi armor Halo Infinite: How to Get the Samurai Armor
Halo Infinite has the most extensive customisation in any Halo title to date, but one specific set of armor is...
Attack of the Fanboy
Halo Infinite Fracture Tenrai Event Halo Infinite Fracture Tenrai Event: Start Time, Event Pass, Playlist, and More
Halo Infinite's first event is coming sooner than you may expect.
Attack of the Fanboy
Halo Infinite Halo Infinite Multiplayer Guide: How to Play With Friends
Squad up with your fellow Spartans.
Attack of the Fanboy
Halo Infinite Battle Pass: Heroes of Reach Halo Infinite Missing Battle Pass Tiers: Not Getting Battle Pass Boost Tiers Solution
How to claim your Battle Pass boost in Halo Infinite.
Attack of the Fanboy
MORE FROM AOTF
Best Free Games – November 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
Roblox Promo Codes List (November 2021) – Free Clothes and Items
Attack of the Fanboy
Best Minecraft Seeds November 2021
Attack of the Fanboy
NBA 2K22 Special Edition Box Art NBA 2K22 Locker Codes List (November 2021)
Attack of the Fanboy