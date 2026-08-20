A man who appears to be on a weight-loss journey has shared his unusual experience in the gym. According to The Nerd Stash, he shared a workout stream in which another man appears, acts “mentally challenged,” and then leaves. While there’s no sign of a verbal confrontation, the man claimed the gym’s manager suggested something “weird” to teach the man a lesson for acting strangely. No comments from the gym were found after the story gained attention.

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The man, whose name appears to be Tony Hatcher, shared this interaction. According to his footage, he can be seen taking a break from his workout and fixing his hair. Moments later, he says, “What’s up?” to someone, and a man in a red shirt enters his stream. This man then starts to do strange actions, which Tony referred to as “mentally challenged.” He can be seen bumping his fist on his head and putting what appears to be his car key in his mouth, then taking it out.

As he’s doing it, Hatcher asks him questions: “Are you good?” and “Do you got a problem?” The man pauses, then continues until he’s asked, “Hey, can you go do that over there?” After that, the man walks away towards the exit and leaves the gym. According to Hatcher’s video caption, when he told the gym manager about this experience, they told him, “Take the guy outside and teach him a lesson.” On this, he said, “So apparently im supposed to commit assault lol weird stuff.”

Tony said that the man was not disabled

After the man left, Tony talked about the experience to his workout stream audience. He said, “It’s all good, man. It ain’t worth getting mad over dumb s***. Life’s too short to get angry over some stupid s*** like that, bro. That’s just how you deal with it. I don’t know. I’m. He’s not gonna get the reaction he wants out of me.” After that, it seems someone in the audience asked Tony about that man’s condition.

@rippedmonsterbeast Been streaming for 3 years had one the strangest interactions of my life earlier this week wasn’t going to post it but here you go guy in the gym walks up pretends to say hi and proceeds to jump behind me on live and act mentally challenged for attention when I called thw gym and brought this to there attention the manager told me to “take the guy outside and teach him a lesson” so apparently im supposed to commit assault lol weird stuff man what will happen next on my weightloss journey to the guy who did this i dont wish you any ill will im hapoy it was me and not some unhinged person you did this to you need to do better ans be careful there are psychos out there in the world you cant just walk up on people you dont know it worked out this time but one day it might not please do better @Joey Swoll what kind if weridness is this? @nameless @mcjade3.0 @derickaustincoleman @Matt from Dayton @weightsandshakes8 @DanHamer @Kevin G @Andrea @The Uncle Dude @█ @亞ĜĤØŚŢŁŸ亞 @rediondatrack @☭QWERTYⒶ @Big T @Kevin G @PowerHourzFitnes #Godfirst #FYP #tiktoklive #livehighlights ♬ original sound – Tony Hatcher

To which he claimed, “No, he’s not disabled.” And added, “He did that s*** on purpose. If he was disabled, I wouldn’t have said a damn thing to him.” Tony’s video gained significant traction on TikTok, garnering over a million views with several people sharing their opinions on the matter. Some seemed enthusiastic towards how he handled the situation, as one of them wrote, “You handled that super well man thats crazy.”

Another shared similar views, writing, “This was actually handled beautifully and I really respect you for it.” Apart from these, some seemed displeased with the man for acting strangely, as one said, “I’d literally never go again bruh. That’s so irritating.” This seemed to be the audience’s feedback. The man’s identity is unknown, and no comments from him were found after the stream. The incident is not independently verified.

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