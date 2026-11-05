Hecklers yelled at Donald Trump Jr. as he left a fireside chat at Emory’s law school, then his business partner flipped them the bird

Hecklers shouted at Donald Trump Jr. as he left a fireside chat at Emory University’s law school, and his business partner, Omeed Malik, was filmed flipping them off. Footage of the exit shows Malik, a venture capitalist and friend of Trump Jr., making the gesture toward the students, as reported by TMZ.

Sources told the outlet that Trump Jr. spent about four hours at Emory University in Atlanta on Nov. 4. He was there to support Malik, who was having a building at the law school named after him, and the visit included a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Malik’s alma mater.

Students on campus reportedly weren’t told in advance that Trump Jr., who travels with Secret Service, would be attending. The day’s activities included a fireside chat with around 100 students.

The protest followed him out of the building

Things reportedly took a turn during the chat when four students stood up and started yelling about “fascism.” It’s not clear whether those students were enrolled in the law school. They were escorted out of the auditorium but reportedly kept shouting from outside the building.

😳 Exclusive: Donald Trump Jr. heckled at Emory Law School after Midterms, "country has rebuked you." pic.twitter.com/iRqGXTLsor — TMZ (@TMZ) November 4, 2026

The video picks up as Trump Jr. and Malik are leaving. Hecklers can be heard shouting at the president’s son, including one who yelled, “The country has rebuked you!!!” Others reportedly told Trump Jr. that voters were turning on his father, President Donald Trump, and sources said both men were aware they were being filmed.

In the video, Malik flips the bird at the group. Sources close to Malik said he wanted to make the point that the students were being disrespectful with their continued yelling.

Those same sources said the hecklers didn’t ruin the day. They said the visit went smoothly until near the end, when word spread across campus that the president’s son was there.

The confrontation came after the midterms, in which Democrats gained control of both the House and Senate, and the hecklers tied their protest to those results. After the results, Trump blamed Fox News for the Republican losses.

Trump Jr. and Malik are friends and business partners at 1789 Capital, a venture capital firm Malik co-founded in 2022 that focuses on companies associated with conservative values. Malik earned his law degree at Emory, and Trump Jr. announced after his father’s 2024 election win that he would join the firm instead of taking a role in the administration, per Wikipedia.

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