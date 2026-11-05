A mom says a friend saw her Facebook post and surprised her at her Chicago hotel, then the friend’s date charged over $85 in beer to her room

A mom said a friend saw her Facebook post about a family vacation in Chicago and showed up at her hotel unannounced, and the visit ended with the friend’s date allegedly charging over $85 in beer to her room. A TikToker named Allie shared the story in a TikTok video, saying her family was ultimately asked to leave the hotel a night early, as reported by Daily Dot.

Allie said she takes some responsibility for the ordeal and probably shouldn’t have posted about the trip on Facebook. The vacation was supposed to be a relaxing getaway for her, her husband, and their kids, and after checking in, they planned to spend the day by the pool.

While Allie was at the pool, she said someone grabbed her, and when she turned around, it was one of her friends. The friend, who has kids around the same age as Allie’s, said she had seen the Facebook post and wanted to surprise them.

That surprise visit didn’t go as planned

Allie said she felt uneasy about the visit, but her kids seemed happy, so she decided to roll with it. Then she saw the man her friend was in a situationship with, who Allie says treated her friend terribly. Her friend noticed Allie’s reaction and said he wouldn’t be joining them for their planned trip to the Chicago aquarium.

Around midnight, Allie said her friend called and asked if Allie could keep her dog, Lulu, in her hotel room because the man’s allergies were acting up. Allie’s husband also has allergies, but she agreed anyway. She said Lulu whined all night, and she couldn’t get ahold of her friend.

“So the next morning, I am p*****. Like, we have barely slept,” Allie said. She said her friend apologized and said her phone had died and she couldn’t find her charger, but Allie said, “I don’t believe her. I was so angry.”

Allie said things got worse when her husband went down to the hotel’s attached restaurant for food. She said he came back furious and told her the man was already there, drunk, and charging drinks to their room. Allie said the front desk showed over $85 in beer charged to their room from the day they checked in until 1:00 PM the next day.

Soon, everyone was arguing in Allie’s hotel room. Allie said her friend called it a misunderstanding, telling her, “This is all my fault because I told [him] to just charge it to your room because he couldn’t remember our room number.” Allie said her friend told her she planned to pay her back.

Another hotel guest reportedly called the front desk to complain, and Allie said staff asked her family to leave a night early. “I am begging them, please, please don’t make us leave early,” she said, adding that the hotel let them stay that night and refunded the final night, “but that’s, like, so not the point.” Hotel disputes have played out on TikTok before, like a traveler’s room key complaint.

Allie said she told her friend she better not see her at the aquarium the next day, even though the tickets her friend had bought were nonrefundable. She said she now feels a bit guilty because her friend’s kids had been so excited about the outing.

One commenter on Allie’s video wrote, “No friend would show up on your vacation, make you watch the dog, charge drinks to your room, and get you kicked out of your hotel.” The friend’s side of the story, and her date’s, couldn’t be independently verified.

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