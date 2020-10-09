Here’s the PS4 Games that Won’t Play on PS5 via Backward Compatibility

Any time new consoles are released there’s a renewed interest in backward compatibility. It’s an important feature as you figure out just how you’ll be transitioning from one console generation to the next. This year both Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 offer backward compatibility right out of the box, but the latter has some additional hurdles that have caused confusion among players. Some games will be upgraded, while others won’t. Some PS4 games will play on PS5 but a few rare exceptions won’t. Today Sony clarified some of this and gave us the full list of PS4 games that won’t play on PS5 via backward compatibility.

Thankfully the list is pretty short, especially when you consider there are thousands of games available on PS4. According to Sony the vast majority of those will play on PS5 via backward compatibility without any issues whatsoever. A select few though seem to have some problem that can’t be overcome, so here’s the full list of PS4 games that simply won’t play on your new PS5.

DWVR

Afro Samurai 2 Revenge of Kuma Volume One

TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 2

Just Deal With It!

Shadow Complex Remastered

Robinson: The Journey

We Sing

Hitman Go: Definitive Edition

Shadwen

Joe’s Diner

While many players have been concerned by Sony’s hesitance to provide specifics before, now that we have them it seems like the anxiety is unwarranted. While the upgrade situation is still pretty murky, with some games upgrading for free, others requiring an additional payment, and others having weird mechanics for a potential upgrade, this list is supposedly complete and would mean few PS4 owners will be disappointed with the PS5’s backward compatibility.

While there’s still questions out there, this at least lets you know all the PS4 games that won’t play on PS5 via backward compatibility.