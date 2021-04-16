A new demo is coming soon for Resident Evil Village. The eighth entry in Capcom’s long running and massively popular survival horror franchise has already had a short tech demo available, but this time you get a full hour in the world or RE8. But just like when solving the puzzles featured heavily in the series’ many entries, you’ll have to exercise some brain power to figure out when you can download and play it. Here’s when you can play the Resident Evil Village demo on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

When and How to Download the Resident Evil Village Demo

Actually, there’s two of them. Yes, it’s not enough to have a demo spread across multiple platforms, releasing at different times and on different days for each. PlayStation players on PS4 and PS5 will have early access for both, confusing some. Capcom has gone above and beyond in giving you plenty to try out before you buy RE8, so let’s break it down.

First off, there’s the Village demo, which lets you explore the area of the map that gave the game its name. PS4 and PS5 players can actually pre-load this demo right now, so head to the store and get it prepped (this may be delayed so check back if it’s not available the first time you check). After it will be the Castle demo, taking players into the massive structure they could first explore in the tech demo. Let’s explain when you can play each, based on the platform.

PS4 and PS5 Resident Evil Village Demo Date and Time

Players will have 30 minutes to play each of the two demos featured below. They’ll then have another 60 minute session with the full final demo that combines both sections into one download. These can only be accessed during the dates and times listed below, so be sure to jump on while you have the chance.

Village Demo – 30 Minutes

North America – Saturday, April 17th at 5pm PT till 1am on April 18th

Europe – Sunday, April 18th at 7pm CEST till 3am on April 19th

Asia – Sunday, April 18th at 5pm HKT till 1am on April 19th

Castle Demo – 30 Minutes

North America – Saturday, April 24th at 5pm PT till 1am on April 25th

Europe – Sunday, April 25th at 7pm CEST till 3am on April 26th

Asia – Sunday April 25th at 5pm HKT till 1am on April 26th

PlayStation, Xbox, and PC Resident Evil Village Demo Date and Time

The multiplatform demo gives players both the Village and Castle sections in one game. They’ll have 60 minutes to play within a 24 hour window of availability. Here’s when you can check it out.

Multiplatform Village and Castle Demo – 60 Minutes

North America – Saturday, May 1st at 5pm PT till 5pm on May 2nd

Europe – Sunday, May 2nd at 2am CEST till 2am on May 3rd

Asia – Sunday, May 2nd at 8am HKT till 8am on May 3rd

So that’s when you can play the Resident Evil Village demo on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Be sure to check back closer to release to see how the game is shaping up.