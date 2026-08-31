A TikTok user who posts as @user21432334 shared a black-and-white video filmed from behind a counter that showed a dispute with two customers over a pizza. The poster wrote in the caption that the daughter first came in and was nice, then returned and said the pizza was not fresh. The viral TikTok video gained 27.7 million views, 5.2 million likes, and more than 14,200 comments.
The employee wrote that they did not look closely at the first pizza at first, and gave the customer a new one that had just come out from the back. They said they later checked the returned pizza and saw that a bite had already been taken out of it. They added that the store had been busy all day and that pizzas usually sold quickly once they came out.
In the caption, the employee said the mother then looked at the replacement pizza, touched it all over, and said, “This isn’t fresh, b–ch Give me my refund.” The employee wrote that they called a manager so the customers could get a refund, but the mother kept cursing at them. They said they kept answering that the woman was just hungry.
Follow-up clip shows the customer throwing a pizza box and leaning over the register
The original video shows the employee telling the customers, “Just go home.” The customer then says, “Hit me!” The employee replies, “I’m not gonna hit him.” The customer then says, “You have to.” The employee is shown holding a red Owala water bottle and swinging it over the counter toward the customer.
On-screen text in that clip reads, “when a big bih think u scared so u js lowkey hit them with ur owala.” Such aggressive customer behavior has appeared elsewhere, as when a McDonald’s customer hurled his drink at an employee during a meltdown and kicked a chair on his way out.
The employee wrote that the mother came toward the side of the register and said, “I will whoop your a–.” They said their first instinct was to grab the Owala if things got worse, noting that it was two grown women. They also wrote that the mother threatened to call her “brother.” The poster said they could not share the rest of that video because the customer talked about their body in a way they found uncomfortable.
In a follow-up TikTok video posted as a reply, on-screen text reads, “Replying to @$$$ comment What happened after” and “hungry rebellious grown lady crashes out over food and attacks.” The caption says, “don’t mind my language guys I promise im nice.”
The clip shows more of the same exchange at the counter. Such confrontations over recording and threats have occurred elsewhere, like when a Louisiana woman threatened a man recording her during a restaurant confrontation.
In the follow-up, the customer repeats, “Hit me! Just go home! Hit me! Just go home! Hit me!” The employee says, “I’m not going to hit you!” The customer replies, “You had me!” and adds, “You already know I don’t care about no camera. If I’m coming back here, let you know I whoop your a–.” The employee tells her, “You’re too grown for this, lady.”
The follow-up video shows the customer grabbing a pizza box from the counter and throwing it. The employee says, “That’s what I thought. You’re too grown for this s–t.” They then ask if the customer is hungry. The employee also says, “You better mind your business. Just take the beef and eat it, b–ch.” During the exchange, the customer is shown reaching into an open cash register that has dollar bills and coins inside.
The customer is heard saying, “Tell your daddy how you taking the beef at home. Who are you talking to? Who are y’all talking to? What’s up?” The employee replies, “I don’t, Okay, thank you, man. You have,” as the clip ends with the customer still leaning over the counter.
Viewers commented on the sound of the water bottle making contact and on the customer’s repeated challenge. One commenter wrote, “That shi sounded like a critical hit.” Another wrote, “That shi sounded fatal.”
Some commenters focused on the employee’s position behind the counter. One person wrote, “As funny as it can be afterwards, I’m tired of people getting away with assaulting customer service employees I’ve been assaulted multiple times and now I have such bad anxiety when it comes to confrontations.”
Others pointed to the customer’s own words in the video. One commenter wrote, ““Just go home” should’ve listened.” Another wrote, “how many times she gotta say “hit me” before she realizes its a bad idea.” A further comment said, “Do a collab with that one guy who hit someone with his owala and went viral.”
Published: Aug 31, 2026 02:00 pm