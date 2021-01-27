Hitman 3 Has Made Back Its Development Cost

Agent 47’s latest adventure has become a hit. In addition to the critical acclaim the game has received from outlets, IO Interactive has revealed that Hitman 3 has made its development cost back. According to GameIndustry.biz, the website received confirmation from IO Interactive’s CEO, Hakan Abrak, that Hitman 3 was able to recoup its development costs within a week of its release. “We have been really happy with the Hitman 3 journey,” Abrak tells the website.

“It has been a labor of love between our fans and everyone at the studio. As the developer and publisher, we are immensely proud that we can say Hitman 3 is already profitable. We have recouped the total project costs in less than a week. That puts us in a really good place and allows us to confidently move forward with our ambitious plans for future projects.”

Unlike prior games in the series, Hitman 3 is the first installment in the franchise to be self-published by IOI, rather than rely on other major publishers like Square Enix or Warner Brothers Interactive. Abrak tells the site that keeping Marketing and Development close to the studio has been hugely beneficial to Hitman 3’s success. “That combination makes us very effective as a publisher because we have our creative and development teams working closely with publishing and marketing throughout the entire project,” says Abrak. “We need that collaboration because we all want to create a quality product.”

Hitman 3 is currently available on all major platforms.