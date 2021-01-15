Hitman 3 Pre-Order Versions Explained

IO Interactive’s Hitman 3 is set to launch in less than a week from today, so it’s important that you know which of its two pre-order versions will be right for you so that you get the most out of your experience with the stunning conclusion of the World of Assassination trilogy.

Standard Edition

Hitman 3’s standard edition is precisely what you’d expect, as it comes exclusively with the game for the base price of $59.99. It’s worth noting, however, that the PlayStation 4 version of the game comes with a free PlayStation 5 upgrade, while the Xbox One and Series S|X versions allow for Smart Delivery, meaning they’re automatically cross-generational.

Deluxe Edition

Meanwhile, the Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition will cost $79.99. That extra twenty bucks will score you a handful of additional goodies that you may want, though, especially if you’re a long-time fan of the franchise. Here’s everything included:

Deluxe suits and items

Deluxe Escalations

The World of Hitman digital book

Digital Soundtracks

Director commentary mission introduction

Pre-order Bonus

Pre-ordering the game in any manner will net you the nifty bonus of the Trinity Pack, which includes three unique costumes – solid white, solid red, solid black – for Agent 47 to wear in-game so that you can look as sleek as possible while you take down your targets.

Hitman 3 launches on January 20 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PC, and Stadia.