Hitman 3: Seven Deadly Sins Arrives March 30

Hitman 3 is widely considered by many to be an excellent end to a fantastic trilogy of stealth titles. This is in no small part thanks to its ideology of “don’t fix what isn’t broken” that has so many players captivated by its uniquely refined levels and opportunities. It will cement the series’ legacy for years to come, but the team at IO Interactive shows no sign of stopping (especially with the announcement of their 007 game). Announced today, Hitman 3: Seven Deadly Sins will arrive on March 30, once again bringing players into the world and mind of Agent 47.

The way Seven Deadly Sins works in Hitman 3 is a bit different than other traditional DLCs. This DLC is a seven-part one that will be released over time, challenging 47 against each of the seven deadly sins. The one releasing on March 30, focusing on the sin of Greed, will invite you back to Dubai and introduce new challenges alongside a wealth of gold to collect. You’ll also score yourself a fine gold-plated suit if you feel like assassinating a little lavishly. If that’s not enough, perhaps the new Greedy Little Coin and Devil’s Cane will be your fancy.

If you’re already excited, you can pick up the whole Seven Deadly Sins pack for Hitman 3 at $29.99. Alternatively, you can purchase each pack at $4.99, but those who plan to play all packs will have to pay $5 more individually. As such, the bundle is a no-brainer. In the event this doesn’t catch your eye though, that’s completely fine! The game will still receive regular content updates as it has been, letting you get in on some extra Elusive Targets, Escalations, and much more!

This new age of Hitman 3 should be a ton of fun, so hopefully you find plenty that you enjoy. Are you excited to put Agent 47 through the Seven Deadly Sins? Let us know in the comments below.

Hitman 3 is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.