Project 007: IO Interactive Teases New James Bond Game

IO Interactive, the studio behind the storied Hitman franchise, announced that they will be throwing their hat into the ring with James Bond. Giving their new game a working title of Project 007, the Danish developer has released a teaser trailer expressing their intent.

While there isn’t much to the trailer but some footage of a gun being loaded and pointed from within the gun’s barrel, it would appear that the company is planning to stay true to some of the traditions and tropes that make James Bond a compelling movie and video game franchise, what with the “looking down the barrel of a gun” trope that started nearly every James Bond movie, which is a welcome change considering that video games in the franchise haven’t always fared so well.

The company promises a new look at the origins of the titular character, offering a brand new story to tell that implies we may be looking at a new franchise line of James Bond video games as well, provided this title sells well.

IO Interactive has a lot of experience in espionage and stealth as they are responsible for the popular Hitman franchise, so it would be really interesting to see what they do with the James Bond character and the supporting characters when offered the opportunity to take the character in a brand new direction.

Don’t expect to see this title anytime soon, as the project’s main website is still posting an offering for positions within the site looking for “elite talent” to help complete Project 007, implying that it’s still in early development. Even if the game is a long way out, for long-time fans of the franchise like myself, having hope for a good James Bond video game is always a very good thing! Here’s to hoping we’ll see something more soon!