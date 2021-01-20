Hitman 3 Suffering From Server Issues On Launch

After months of anticipation and waiting, Hitman 3 is here, and it’s pretty great. The concluding chapter in Hitman’s recent “World of Assassination Trilogy” currently sits at an 88 on Metacritic for the PC version of the game, but it still a damn good time on whatever version you get your hands on. However, the game allows you to import levels from the previous two installments so you can play with all the new features Hitman 3 brings, so as long as you own the games on your system of choice(Sorry Nintendo Switch owners, you’re out of luck).

While this is great news, your progress can only be carried over via the game’s servers, and this is where many players are having issues. As of this writing, IO Interactive’s servers are still having issues keeping up with so many players accessing them.

We're hard at work on getting IOI Account back online to enable progression carryover. We'll tell you when it's fully operational again. Please press F5 on Twitter instead of our site. We want it back up and running just as much as you do. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/4St0a2hYtQ — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) January 20, 2021

While it’s somewhat understandable that online features suffer from Day-One troubles(every game has it), it’s still disappointing not to have your progress carry over. Making matters even worse is that if you have played some of Hitman 3 and are planning to import your progress from Hitman 1 and 2 at some point in the future, your progression will be deleted from Hitman 3. Additionally, some players are reporting to have completed this process and still are getting a “failed” message. IOI has said that there’s not much you can do after this.

– We're escalating an issue where you're not receiving emails for new accounts or resetting a password. – We're doing everything we can and reading all your comments while we work. – Thanks for sticking with us and we get everything running smooth. (2/2) — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) January 20, 2021

For now, if you want to play Hitman 3, it’s still playable. You just won’t have access to various weapons and devices you’ve obtained from the previous games and have to reset your progression in the third installment once you do so. The only other fix to this conundrum is to replay all 12 levels from the last two games.

Hitman 3 is now available on all major platforms.