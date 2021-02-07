HItman 3: Upcoming Patches For PC Players

Travis Barbour, the Communications Manager for IO Interactive has been posting updated news and info on IO’s latest release, Hitman 3. The initial thread on the Hitman fan-made forum was made last month, and was last updated on February 5th. Travis states that he will continuously update the thread when either new bugs make themselves present, or if previous bugs are marked as fixed. These are currently all the updates on Travis’ thread.

An update for PC players on location importing:

Whilst we’ve been busy launching HITMAN 3, we’ve also been working on the promised solution for allowing PC players to import locations that they already own into HITMAN 3 on Epic. We’ve got that solution worked out and it’s currently being tested and verified from all angles to make it as robust as possible. In terms of timing, it’s definitely a case of sooner rather than later. Even with the longest estimates we’ve looked at, the solution will be fully rolled out before the end of February. We’ll keep you updated with the next steps.

Players are unable to reach full mastery in a location due to losing XP, but challenges still marked as complete after experiencing a server disconnect.

→ Status : Tracked. This issue is on our radar.

→ Status : We’re aware and working on a solution.

→ Status: We’re tracking the ones that are reported to us and investigating a fix.

MARKED AS FIXED:

Players cannot access their Deluxe Edition content.

→ Status : FIXED. In-game content (suits and items) are unlocked by completing the Deluxe Escalations. The artbook and digital soundtracks can now be downloaded via your linked IOI Account.

Status : FIXED: We rolled out a fix to remedy this issue. We’re tracking other reports for future issues.

Status : FIXED. We rolled out an update today (Jan 25) to remedy these issues. We’re tracking any additional reports.

→ Status : FIXED. Together with MS, we’ve fixed this issue. The GOTY Access Pass will be automatically applied to Xbox players who meet the requirements. Look for it in your H3 Add-ons. Try restarting your console if you don’t see it. As an alternative, try to install/claim this specific Access Pass on the web store and install it to your console.

→ Status: FIXED. Together with Sony, we identified an issue and implemented a fix.

PS4 disc players should search for the next-gen upgrade on the PSN store.

More information on updates can be found on the Hitman Player Guide FAQ section.

Hitman 3 is available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Microsoft Windows.