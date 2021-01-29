Hitman 3 Will Have Post-Launch Support and DLC

It seems that everyone’s favorite bald-headed assassin will be back for a few more rounds. While Hitman 3 was released a week-and-a-half ago, it’s already received critical acclaim and made back its development costs. Though IO Interactive is hard at work creating a James Bond game, that doesn’t mean that the conclusion to the latest Hitman adventure will leave Agent 47 on the side-line. In a recent interview, IO Interactive’s executive producer, Forest Swartout Large, confirmed that they’re not done with Agent 47, far from it.

Large explains: “We’re continuously working on Hitman, so we are already looking to the future.” He later added that Hitman 3 would receive Post-Launch Support via free updates and patches, and DLC. However, Don’t expect to see brand new areas akin to Hitman 2’s New York level. “We are definitely going to be doing some DLC, but we haven’t defined what that is,” Large explains. “We’re more looking at using existing locations and reimagining them, twisting them. And this time around, we can use the whole trilogy.”

What those twists will be is currently up in the air. A release window for the games post-launch content was not revealed.

Hitman 3 is now available for all major platforms.