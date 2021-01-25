The Launch of Hitman 3 Tops UK Sales Charts of January 17 – 23

The release of Hitman 3 has garnered a greatly positive reception from fans, leading to massive sales that had the title topped the UK charts for physical game sales.

According to gamesindustry.biz, the title has sold more physical copies on launch by 17% more than the previous entry, Hitman 2 from 2018.

The title has taken the top spot from Animal Crossing in the week of January 17 – 23. Additionally, the always popular Mario Kart 8 has been pushed down to third place.

Recently the UK saw another wave of PlayStation 5 consoles launch which most likely helped the game’s sales number. This can be seen as Hitman 3 had 49% of the game’s sales happen for the PlayStation 5, with Xbox trailing far behind at 27% and PlayStation 4 right behind that at 25%. This does not count digital sales numbers but Hitman 3 has also been the largest digital release for the franchise as IO Interactive stated on Twitter.

Fellow Attack of the Fanboy writer, Diego Perez, gave the game a perfect score in his Hitman 3 review while he relished in the joy of stealth assassinations “it’s not just the best game in the series, but one of the best stealth games ever made.”

Even Brandon Adams, another writer for Attack of the Fanboy wrote about his experience with Hitman 3 on PC, stating “Hitman 3 on PC is perhaps the best way to play their masterpiece, and it’s only going to look better when ray tracing and DLSS are introduced later this year.”