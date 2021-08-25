Horizon Forbidden West is Coming as Soon as February 18th, 2022

Guerrilla Games has just announced the long-awaited release date for Horizon Forbidden West after a series of delays, and it is coming this February 18, 2022.

Horizon Forbidden West has been vaguely delayed from 2021 a couple of months ago, and after a wave of PlayStation fans voicing their concerns, Guerrilla Games has finally laid those concerns to rest.

There haven’t been any more details revealed today regarding the Horizon Forbidden West development so far, but we have already seen plenty of trailers and even a decent gameplay clip from the game a while ago.

It is worth mentioning that Horizon Forbidden West isn’t the only game that has been delayed by Sony this year, God of War 2018’s sequel has also been delayed to 2022 with no exact release date, even though it was originally announced to be released this year.

Along with this long-awaited announcement, Guerrilla Games has announced a highly demanded patch for Horizon Zero Dawn, it will now be running at 60 FPS. The update is live right now and is only 313.8 MBs on the PlayStation.

The Horizon games take place in the distant future, after the demise of human civilization. You play as Aloy, a girl that has been born motherless and fatherless, raised by a nobleman that has been shunned by his former tribe. Aloy has been shunned along with him and left in the wilderness to fend for herself against a world that is full of living animal-machines hybrid creatures.

Horizon Forbidden West picks up after the events of the first game and is expected to be a worthy continuation of the 2017 BAFTA award-winning game.

Horizon Forbidden West will be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and is coming on February 18, 2022.