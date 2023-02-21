Are you wondering how to complete the A Glass, Darkly quest in Atomic Heart? This quest requires you to fix the mirror mechanism to enter the exhibit. To do so, you must solve five magnetic room puzzles using your SHOK skill to flip the magnets to either the red or blue side. This will raise or lower platforms with matching red or blue magnet plates. By doing so, you will then be able to reach one end of the room to the exit.

This is by far the most complicated puzzle in the game and can cause frustration if not done right from the first time you enter one of the rooms. However, we have all the steps to solve each magnet room puzzle so you can quickly repair the mirror mechanism in Atomic Heart. So here is how to complete the A Glass, Darkly quest in Atomic Heart.

How to Solve the Magnet Puzzle in Atomic Heart

We will break each magnet room down to make the guide easier to read. Each Room will have screenshots and the steps needed to solve the puzzle so you can exit the room.

Magnet Room #1

In the first room on the unreachable platform, you must look up and then use shock. This will reverse the magnetism and lift platforms you can climb to reach the door.

Magnet Room #2

Flip the magnets to the blue side and then climb the platform.

After that, flip the magnets back to the red side.

Jump across to the platform with the blue magnet plates.

Then, turn right and jump across the floating platforms until you cannot go further. Turn left and jump across to the platform with the box on it. Turn to your left and reverse the magnets back to their blue side. Finally, you can reach the door and exit the room.

Magnet Room #3

Look to your right and jump across to the blue platform. Flip the magnets to the blue side, lowering you to the round. Next, look to the opposite side of the wall. You will see a tall platform with a red 01 on it. Drop off the platform you are standing on, reverse the magnets to the red side, and head over to the red 01 platforms, which just dropped to the ground. Climb it and then reverse the magnets to blue, raising you in the air.

If you are looking at the red 01 painted on the wall, look to your right. You will see a platform with blue magnet plates slightly lower to the ground. There is another platform above it, so you will need to dash jump into the center of these two platforms.

Once you have made the jump, you need to reverse the magnets to their red side. This will raise the platform you are standing on and show you another electrical node puzzle. Solve it, and the door to the exit will open.

While facing the puzzle, look to your right and see a platform with red magnet plates. Jump over to it and then flip the magnets to the blue side.

Look in the direction of the puzzle you just solved. You will see a platform with blue magnet plates inside of a container. Jump into that, and then flip the magnets to red.

Move forward a bit and you will see a red magnet platform. Jump down onto that.

You can now reach the exit.

Magnet Room #4

This next magnet puzzle is a bit different because the room is split into two sides, with both sides having different magnets on the ceiling that you will have to use together to get across to the exit. When we say flip the magnets we are talking about the ones directly above you.

Hop over to the blue platform that is directly in front of you. Turn the magnets back to the blue side to safely reach the floor.

Run across the room until you see a big red four painted on the wall. Climb the stacked boxes and jump across the blue magnet platform.

Flip the magnets to the red side, raising your standing platform.

Then, run across to the other blue platform on the other side of the wall. Flip the magnets to the red side and look to your left. You will now see a clear path to the door.

Magnet Room #5

Jump down the metal platforms and head to the right side of the room. You will see a giant five painted on the wall. Flip the magnets to the blue side, which will drop the blue magnet platform behind the metal gate.

Climb onto this platform and hit the magnets back to the red side. Next, walk onto the metal platform and return the magnets to the blue side.

Flip back around, and you will see a small blue magnet platform that you can jump to.

Look to your left. There will be a platform with wooden and metal beams on it. Jump across to this platform and hit the magnets to the red side.

Look across the room to find a metal ladder going know where. Jump across to the side with the stairs.

Flip the magnets back to the blue side, and you can now climb the stairs to the small ledge with the blue magnet plates.

Walk straight onto the rusted metal beam so you no longer stand on the blue magnet platform and flip the magnets back to the blue side.

Walk across the metal beam and look to your left. You can now exit the room.

