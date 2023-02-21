Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering how to pass the Darwin Test in Atomic Heart, so you prove to Tereshkova that you are human? To do so, you must find three items that represent the three central values of a Soviet citizen: Art, Labor, and Life. However, the game will not give you any help on what this means precisely, nor objective markers to help you find the three values. Here is how to Pass the Darwin Test in Atomic Heart so you can continue further inside the museum.

How to Find the Three Central Values of a Soviet Citizen in Atomic Heart

You must scour this area to find three objects required to pass the Darwin Test in Atomic Heart. The three items are shown below so you can easily find them and return them to Tereshkova.

Find the “Voice” of the Motherland

You will find the “Voice” of the Mother in the circular area where the robot is standing. When facing the robot on the other side of the counter, you must walk to the left and enter the circular area. Walk forward, and you will see a radio on the ground next to a watering can, boxes, and a stool.

Find the “Symbol” of the Motherland

Exit the circular area on the other side of where you came in. There is a door in the wall to the left of the pear computer. The “Symbol” of the Motherland will be located in the statue’s outstretched hand in this room. Get close enough to the statue, and you can grab it with your glove.

Find the “Sprout” of the Motherland

Exit the statue room and walk across the room to the other door next to the dead body. The sprout is in the metal case, which says, Polymeric Lizzie. Look to your left, and there is a scale. Stand on that, and the glass case will lift from the Lizzie. You can use your glove to grab it before jumping off the scale.

Note: After finding all three items, you must talk to the robot to turn in the items using the three new conversation prompts. The robot will not automatically take the items or finish the quest until you do so.

- This article was updated on February 21st, 2023