Are you wondering how to unlock the Vavilov floor Moon Lock in Atomic Heart? While exploring the museum and locating the broken robot’s body parts, you will come across another moon lock that requires you to find canisters with shapes. After you find the canisters, you must return to the moon lock and insert them into their respective slots. You will need to find three canisters to unluck this moon lock. All three canisters can be found on the museum’s Vavilov floor but are pretty well hidden. Don’t worry, though. We have found all three locations for you. Here is how to unlock the Vavilov Floor Moon Lock in Atomic Heart to access the loot in the locked room next to it.

How to Unlock the Museum Moon Lock in Atomic Heart

When facing the moon, turn around and look in the red flower bushes. You will find the first canister sitting inside them on the planter.

The second canister is in the room with the spinning train car. While looking at the door to the recreation room, turn right, and you will find a doorway into another room. There will be a corpse slumped against a wall. He is holding the next canister. Don’t leave this room yet, as the third and final canister can be accessed here.

Turn around, and you will see another corpse lying on the floor. Go through the conversation with the ORACLE and have her open the door before you.

Go through the newly unlocked door, and you will find a set of stairs. Head up the stairs, and you can either go left or right. You will find the last missing tour kid to the left for the side quest from the dead tour guide. To find the canister, head right and go into the room. You will need to destroy the enemies that appear here. After they die, you will find the last canister, a chair to the left of the button that activates the exhibit.

- This article was updated on February 21st, 2023