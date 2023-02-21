Can You Reset Your Skills in Atomic Heart?

Image: Mundfish

Are you wondering if you can reset your skills in Atomic Heart so you can try out different ones? Atomic Heart is an action RPG that offers a lot of customization for your character through polymer skills and weapon upgrades. However, like most RPGs, you will only have a limited currency, Nerupolymer, to purchase skills. This means you need to plan how to build your character so you can use your available Nerupolymer effectively. Don’t worry, though. If you don’t like a particular Polymer skill or build, you can reset your skills to try again. Here is how you can rest your skills in Atomic Heart to test and build your character to match your playstyle.

How Do You Reset Skills in Atomic Heart?

Image: Mundfish

Yes, you can reset your skill in Atomic Heart. On top of that, when you reset your skills, you get the full refund for the Neruopolymer it took to buy the skills you reset. This is extremely powerful because you can constantly change your character’s build based on your preference or the type of enemy you face. You can rest your skills in Atomic Heart using the following instructions:

Access the skill tree screen by interacting with NORA Navigate to the skill you want to reset. Select the skill, so it is highlighted. Look on the right side of the screen, and you will see a button marked Return. Press that button to reset the skill and receive a refund for its cost.

However, if you reset a skill prerequisite, you will also receive a refund for any skills above the one you reset. You will also be unable to use those skills due to losing the required skill to unlock them. This is a quick and easy way to reset an entire skill tree if you no longer want to use it.

Related: How to Pick Locks in Atomic Heart

Another important note on resetting skills is that you cannot return a skill purchased during the tutorials. This includes the first Shok skill because it is required to complete essential functions of the game, and you wouldn’t be able to proceed without it. However, this isn’t a big deal because it costs very little to buy when prompted during the tutorial and doesn’t affect your ability to reset and buy additional skills from other trees.