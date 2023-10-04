How to Eavesdrop in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Gathering information is an essential tool for any aspiring Assassin, and that also applies to Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Basim can eavesdrop on guards and civilians to learn about secret entrances and bring him closer to uncovering the identities of the Order members throughout the city of Baghdad. The eavesdropping mechanic has been present in previous Assassin’s Creed games, but it works a bit differently in Mirage.

How to Eavesdrop in AC Mirage

To eavesdrop in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, find a place to hide and press R3 to focus your attention on your target. If you’ve remapped your buttons or keybinds, then it’s whatever your lock-on button is. Once you’ve locked-on to the target, just wait in the shadows and let the dialogue play out.

It can take some time for the people to actually start their conversation, so be patient. Once the conversation is over, your quest objective will automatically update. Don’t leave the eavesdropping zone before your quest marker changes, otherwise you’ll have to listen to the whole conversation all over again.

Why Isn’t Eavesdropping Working in AC Mirage?

If you find that eavesdropping isn’t working for you when playing Assassin’s Creed Mirage, then you’re not alone. Some people are having trouble getting the game to eavesdrop instead of just locking-on. To fix this, make sure you’re blending in or in a hiding spot. You need to hide in a haystack or sit on a bench in order to eavesdrop. Simply hiding behind cover will not work.

To find a hiding spot, use Eagle Vision. You’ll be able to see the eavesdropping range for the conversation at hand and all hiding spots will be highlighted in white.

If you’re stuck on the first instance of eavesdropping, then hide in the haystack in the corner near the two guards. Once you’re in the haystack, press R3 to target the guards and let their conversation play out.