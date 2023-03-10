Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Destiny 2 players have been frantically rushing to take part in the “Root of Nightmares” raid and some have been keeping a watchful eye on new changes. There has been a new UI feature implemented into the raid that hasn’t been seen before. If you were wondering how to tell if Encounter Triumph Fails in Destiny 2 — you are in luck today.

When the raid started, someone on Reddit noticed that the in-game feed now informs you when Encounter Triumphs fail. Whenever you or a team fails the encounter triumph, you will immediately get a notice saying that you have failed it. This means that you won’t have to keep checking your Triumphs all the time trying to work out if you completed a difficult Triumph or not.

A reply to that comment made note that this is a big quality-of-life change — it is indeed. The pop-up will be an incredible timesaver for any team who simply is trying to work their way through the Triumphs. There is usually a lot of back and forth between players about if a Triumph is unlocked or not; this will stop that from happening constantly.

It has been the first time we’ve seen a pop-up specifically saying that the “Encounter Triumph Failed.” However, during the Vault of Glass raid: there was an indicator of when Challenges failed. The feature in the Lightfall raid is likely an extension of that system in some way after the positive feedback. We hope that players won’t have to worry about missing a Triumph before proceeding with a raid ever again.

It is unknown if this new pop-up notification has been added in all of the other raids yet. At the moment it has only been confirmed seen in the Root of Nightmares raid. We may find out soon if this change has been added to every other raid. Otherwise, it would take away from the practicality of the feature for non-Lightfall players.

This article was updated on March 10th, 2023