Like in the FIFA titles, very few things in EA FC 24 can bring players as much joy as getting a walkout after opening a pack in the game’s Ultimate Team mode. But how can you avoid accidentally skipping a walkout animation? Here’s how to tell if you packed a walkout in EA Sports FC 24.

How to Tell If It’s a Walkout in EA FC 24

You will be able to spot if you packed a Walkout Player in EA FC 24 by the lights showcased on the right side of your screen during the presentation of your player’s Nationality, main position, and team, as they will be faint. More specifically, if only one of the lights is clearly visible above the stadium’s top during your player’s team presentation, you pulled a walkout player.

Walkouts only happen when you pull a player with a rating equal to or above 86, so don’t feel discouraged if you fail to get it early in your Ultimate Team journey.

How to Tell If You Got a Double Walkout in EA Sports FC 24

The sign that you got a double walkout in EA FC 24 will be a golden line crossing the lower left side of the badge during the presentation of your player’s (or in this case first player’s) team. which will not be present when packing a single walkout.

A double walkout will only happen when you open a pack containing at least two players over 86 OVR. Even if you manage to get more than two 86 OVR players in a single pack, only one double walkout will happen.

This guide was made while playing EA Sports FC 24 on PS5.

- This article was updated on September 22nd, 2023