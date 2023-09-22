All Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Ratings From FIFA 04 in EA FC 24

Although both players have now set their sighs to smaller markets, with Ronaldo now playing for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League and Messi defending the color of MLS’ Inter Miami, the rivalry shared between the two can be considered the most famous in the history of football. But did that also translate to their in-game ratings? Here are all the Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Ratings From FIFA 04 in EA FC 24.
All Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Ratings
Since their humble in-game beginnings —Messi made his official debut on FIFA 2007, while Cristiano debuted on FIFA 2004— the players have been the highest-rated players (either alone or accompanied by others) on multiple occasions. CR7 was the highest rate player in FIFA 08, 09, 17, 18, and 19, while Messi was the highest-rated player in FIFA 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, and 23.
You can check out the OVRs of both Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, from their first FIFA appearance to EA FC 24, below:
|Game
|Messi OVR
|Cristiano Ronaldo OVR
|FIFA 04
|—
|80
|FIFA 05
|—
|88
|FIFA 06
|78
|91
|FIFA 07
|84
|87
|FIFA 08
|86
|91
|FIFA 09
|90
|91
|FIFA 10
|90
|89
|FIFA 11
|90
|89
|FIFA 12
|94
|92
|FIFA 13
|94
|92
|FIFA 14
|94
|92
|FIFA 15
|93
|92
|FIFA 16
|94
|93
|FIFA 17
|93
|94
|FIFA 18
|93
|94
|FIFA 19
|94
|94
|FIFA 20
|94
|93
|FIFA 21
|93
|92
|FIFA 22
|93
|91
|FIFA 23
|91
|90
|EA SPORTS FC 24
|90
|86
