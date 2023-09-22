All Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Ratings From FIFA 04 in EA FC 24

Check out how the most famous rivalry in football translated to the games!

Although both players have now set their sighs to smaller markets, with Ronaldo now playing for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League and Messi defending the color of MLS’ Inter Miami, the rivalry shared between the two can be considered the most famous in the history of football. But did that also translate to their in-game ratings? Here are all the Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Ratings From FIFA 04 in EA FC 24.

All Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Ratings

Since their humble in-game beginnings —Messi made his official debut on FIFA 2007, while Cristiano debuted on FIFA 2004— the players have been the highest-rated players (either alone or accompanied by others) on multiple occasions. CR7 was the highest rate player in FIFA 08, 09, 17, 18, and 19, while Messi was the highest-rated player in FIFA 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, 22, and 23.

You can check out the OVRs of both Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, from their first FIFA appearance to EA FC 24, below:

GameMessi OVRCristiano Ronaldo OVR
FIFA 0480
FIFA 0588
FIFA 067891
FIFA 078487
FIFA 088691
FIFA 099091
FIFA 109089
FIFA 119089
FIFA 129492
FIFA 139492
FIFA 149492
FIFA 159392
FIFA 169493
FIFA 179394
FIFA 189394
FIFA 199494
FIFA 209493
FIFA 219392
FIFA 229391
FIFA 239190
EA SPORTS FC 249086

