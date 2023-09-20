Best OVR Players in EA Sports FC 24

Image: EA Sports

As the first AAA football game to ever allow fans to assemble teams featuring both male and female players, the hype for EA Sports FC 24 could not be higher. But who are this year’s top-rated players? Here are the highest-rated players in EA FC 24.

The Highest-Rated Players in EA FC 24

Leading the team of stars featured in EA FC 24, the game’s highest-rated gold players are PSG’s Kylian Mbappé, Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (who inexplicably was given a 3-star weak foot), and Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne, all with 91 OVR.

The stars are then followed by the 90-rated Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Sam Kerr (Chelsea), Karim Benzema (Al Ittihad), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Harry Kane (Bayern München), Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona), and Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona). Courtois is also the only goalkeeper among the game’s top 20.

You can check out the 20 highest-rated players in EA FC 24 below, as they are listed in the game’s official ratings database:

Kylian Mbappé (91) Alexia Putellas (91) Erling Haaland (91) Kevin De Bruyne (91) Aitana Bonmatí (90) Lionel Messi (90) Sam Kerr (90) Karim Benzema (90) Thibaut Courtois (90) Harry Kane (90) Caroline Graham Hansen (90) Robert Lewandowski (90) Mohamed Salah (89) Kadidiatou Diani (89) Mapi León (89) Rúben Dias (89) Vínicius Jr. (89) Rodri (89) Neymar Jr. (89) Alex Morgan (89)

EA Sports FC 24 is set to be released on September 29, 2023, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Exbos One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. If you are still unsure about which version of the game to get, don’t forget to check out everything that comes with each version on our How to Pre-Order EA Sports FC 24 guide.

- This article was updated on September 19th, 2023