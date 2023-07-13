How to Pre-Order EA Sports FC 24 | Release Date, Platforms, and More

Image: Electronic Arts

EA Sports FC 24 is sure to be a turning point for the franchise, given both the debut of new and long-awaited features —like the addition of female players to FUT— as well as the fact that the game is the first one in the franchise to abandon the FIFA brand. But when will EA Sports FC 24 be released? For which platforms will it be available? And more importantly, how can you pre-order it?

EA Sports FC 24: Release Date, Platforms, and How to Pre Order

To start off on the right foot, EA Sports FC 24 is set to be released on September 29, 2023, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can currently pre-order the game by simply heading to its page on each platform’s main store and then purchasing it there.

For console players who wish to pre-order the game from their PCs without the need to turn on their consoles, you can also do so by heading to the game’s official site and then heading to Pre-Order Now before selecting your platform and edition of choice, which will take you to any of the available stores.

All EA Sports FC 24 Editions and Pre-Order Bonuses, Explained

You can purchase the game in two distinct editions, Standard and Ultimate, while the standard edition will offer access to the base game on both previous and current-gen consoles, pre-ordering the Ultimate Edition will also give you access to the game’s 7-day early access period, as well as to a few exclusive bonuses.

You can check out what will be featured on each version below:

Standard Edition

Base Game

A 10 Games loan Erling Haaland

Two 5-Game Loan Ambassador players.

Extra Carrer Personality Points

One 5-Star Manager available for Hire from the get-go on Manager Career.

Ultimate Edition

Base Game

10 FUT Games loan Erling Haaland

Two 5-Game Loan Ambassador players.

Extra Carrer Personality Points

One 5-Star Manager available for Hire from the get-go on Manager Career.

7-Day Early Access ( Allows you to play the game on September 22)

4600 FC Points

Exclusive access to Nike’s Ultimate Team campaign

One 24 Games Loan player from the Nike campaign.

One TOTW (Team of the Week) Player.

Apart from the above items, those who pre-order the Ultimate Edition before August 22, 2023, will also get a free UCL/UWCL Hero card on November 23, 2023.

- This article was updated on July 13th, 2023