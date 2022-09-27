FIFA 23 is here, whether you’re playing on the Ultimate Edition’s Early Access on September 27, 2022, or just a few days later on September 30 for the standard edition. You’ll likely be wanting to play with friends, or to be able to play online, and will want there to be nothing standing in your way as you conquer the field and show everybody there what you are made of in FIFA 23. That being said, you’ll want to know, when there’s an issue preventing you from getting access to the game’s online features, and you’ll want to make sure it’s nothing on your end. Is FIFA 23 Down? Here’s How To Check EA Server Status!

Is FIFA 23 Down? How To Check EA Server Status

Having trouble connecting to your games? We're looking into issues with our games and services right now, and we'll share updates as we have them. — EA Help (@EAHelp) September 27, 2022

Our first recommendation in checking the FIFA 23 server status is to use downdetector, as it’s community-driven, with live reporting from players facing similar issues. This is the quickest way to know whether you’re alone, or if it’s a possible server issue. Beyond this step, you can check EA Servers, as they will give official reporting and updates when they are addressing any possible issues. Beyond this, you can use resources like the @EAHelp Twitter account, or the EA Help portal linking to specific console servers. Use any of these services to check if there are server issues, as well as to know if the company is aware, before taking any drastic action.

Beyond this, if you don’t spot an issue on downdetector or the like, consider resetting your modem or router, and your console. It’s a simple, but effective troubleshooting method that works more often than you would think, and beyond that, if there are issues connecting to the servers despite no known issues, then, and only then, should you consider uninstalling and reinstalling FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 is set to be available on early access on September 27 and will release on September 30, 2022, for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.