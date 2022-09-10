NBA 2K23 is out now, and it’s turning out to be a very fun experience you can pick up and play. The game features an updated roster, tons of features, and some pretty crazy customization options from clothing items to things like skateboards or even go-karts. Whether you’re looking to play competitively or enjoy with your friends, you’ll need access to the game’s online features at some point, and might be frustrated when it appears you’re not able to connect. If you’re ever having trouble, be sure to consult our guide here, on How to Check NBA 2K23 Server Status!

Is NBA 2K23 Down? Here’s How to Check NBA 2K23 Server Status

If you’re having trouble with connecting or even getting specific errors, the first step you should take is to check if the 2K servers are working, and we recommend downdetector for its live reporting by players facing the same issues. Additionally, 2K Games is fairly diligent about listing their server status, so this is typically official confirmation if there are any issues, and they even report on which platforms are having issues, so keep this page bookmarked.

Happy #NBA2K23 launch! To see what time NBA 2K23 launches in your region check out our guide here: https://t.co/0P4biaMpmG If you're experiencing connection issues after your region launches try out our connection tips: https://t.co/4NKEhA8i1E — 2K Support (@2KSupport) September 8, 2022

Another step you can always check in with the 2K Support Twitter, as they keep up to date on server issues as well as other concerns showing up for the game. But if they’re not quick enough, the aforementioned methods will usually pop up, with downdetector being a strong resource as it’s reported by the players, for the players. Beyond these steps though, double check your internet at home, reset the modem and your console or PC if necessary, and worst case scenario, reinstall your game if no server issues or home connection issues are to blame.

This concludes our guide on How to Check NBA 2K23 Server Status! We hope this helps, and that you be sure to check out our other guides for the game!

NBA 2K23 is available as of Sept. 9 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.