NBA 2K23 is out and hot right now for players wanting to enjoy their latest NBA basketball sim, whether on console or PC. It promises a great variety of new content while still packing the game with a combination of realism and straight-up fun for all players to pick up and enjoy. But with any release for a popular franchise, comes some thorny error codes, and this one is plaguing plenty of players even just shortly after the launch. One particular issue in NBA 2K23 is Error Code 4b538e50, so read on for what you can do to resolve it!

How to Fix NBA 2K23 Error Code 4b538e50

Error code 4b538e50 is related to connectivity for Online Play, so as always, be sure to check if the servers for NBA 2K23 are down via downdetector first, as then you can know whether it’s on the game’s end and whether it’s in your control. Beyond that, check your router, to make sure your connection is stable, or wired connection to your modem, depending on your device and setup.

How to Fix the Error if the Servers or Your Network Aren’t Down

Happy #NBA2K23 launch! To see what time NBA 2K23 launches in your region check out our guide here: https://t.co/0P4biaMpmG If you're experiencing connection issues after your region launches try out our connection tips: https://t.co/4NKEhA8i1E — 2K Support (@2KSupport) September 8, 2022

If you know for sure that the servers aren’t having issues and you’re still getting this issue, first try rebooting your PC or console, then attempting again. Worst case scenario, try reinstalling the game, this might be more time-consuming based on your internet speed situation, but it’s always a solid troubleshooting method that works more often than you think. As always, keep 2K Support’s Twitter handy, in case you want to check if they’re tracking the issue, but downdetector is usually your fastest confirmation that there’s a server issue, given that it’s based on mass reporting by the users. Beyond that, make sure to do what you can if it’s not a server issue, and don’t fret, you’ll be able to hit the court in no time.

NBA 2K23 is available as of September 9th on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

NBA 2K23 is available as of September 9th on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on September 9th, 2022