EA FC 24 Web and Companion App Release Date and Time

Image; EA Sports

Just like on FIFA 23, EA FC 24 players will be able to make use of the game’s Web and Companion Apps to get a head start on assembling their Ultimate Teams. But when will the apps become available? Here’s when both the Web and Companion Apps for EA FC 24 will be released.

When Will the EA FC 24 Web and Companion Apps be Released?

The Web and Companion Apps for EA FC 24 are set to become available on September 20 and 21, respectively. The exact time frame on which the apps will become available is still a mystery but it’s very likely that, like the game, they will go live on the first hour of their respective release dates.

In order to be able to use the functions of the apps, you will need to have already pre-ordered your copy of the game.

How To Access the EA FC 24 Web and Companion Apps

Once they are live, you will be able to access the Web App for EA FC 24 by simply heading to the app’s official page on the game’s site before signing in with the linked EA Account you will be using to play the game. For the Companion App, however, you will need to head over to either the Google Play Store or the App Store and download it from there before installing and logging in with your EA Account.

When Will EA FC 24 be Released?

EA FC 24 is set to be released on September 29, 2023, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Exbos One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Those who pre-order the Ultimate version of the game will be able to play it on September 22. All EA Play members will also be able to play the game on the 22nd as part of a 10-hour Free Trial.

Don’t forget to check out what else you will get by pre-ordering all of the versions of EA FC 24 in our How to Pre-Order EA Sports FC 24 guide.

- This article was updated on September 18th, 2023