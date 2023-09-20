10 Best Dribblers in EA Sports FC 24

Image: EA Sports

Few things in football (or soccer if you prefer) can match the pleasure of performing a well-placed dribble, and some players can be considered absolute masters in the art of doing so, even during the most crucial moments. Here are the best dribblers in EA FC 24.

Who Are the Best Dribblers in EA Sports FC?

To no one’s surprise, Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi will be the player with the highest Dribling stat in EA FC 24, with 94. He will then be followed by Al Hilal’s Neymar Jr, and Real Madrid’s goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, with 93. Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva, Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas, and PSG’s Kylian Mbappé close the top 6 with 92 each.

You can check out who are the 10 best dribblers in EA FC 24, as they are showcased on the game’s official ratings page, below. As we don’t know for sure which icons and Heroes will be returning, the list will only feature the game’s base gold cards.

Lionel Messi (93 Dribbling / 90 OVR) Thibaut Courtois (93 Dribbling / 90 OVR) Neymar Jr. (93 Dribbling / 89 OVR) Bernardo Silva (92 Dribbling / 88 OVR) Alexia Putellas (92 Dribbling / 91 OVR) Kylian Mbappé (92 Dribbling / 91 OVR) Marco Verratti (91 Dribbling / 86 OVR) Marc-André ter Stegen (91 Dribbling / OVR 89) Jamal Musiala (90 Dribbling / 86 OVR) Aitana Bonmatí (91 Dribbling / 90 OVR)

Among the game’s top 10, only Neymar Jr., Alexia Putellas, Kylian Mbappé, and Jamal Musiala have 5-star skill moves.

In EA Sports FC 24, a player’s skill moves rating will directly determine the number of skill moves (or dribbles) they can perform —those with low ratings will only be able to perform simple moves, while those with higher values will be able to perform more and more. We advise you to only attempt to perform more complicated dribbles if you are controlling a player with at least a 4-star Skill Moves stat.

- This article was updated on September 19th, 2023