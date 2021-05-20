Humble Best of Bandai Namco Bundle Launches

Humble Bundle is at again with another new bundle of games this month, this time they have teamed up with Bandai Namco to create the Humble Best of Bandai Namco Bundle in support of charity. Once again the title of it gives away much of what the bundle has to offer, with this one containing a fantastic selection of games from Bandai Namco. So this is yet another opportunity this month to support charity while getting some fun ways to spend time over the summer. The minimum donation needed to get all of the games this time around is $20, a rather fair price if you’re just aiming to get your hands on the games themselves. And with a number of rather well-known games being present this time, there is once again a lot on the table for everyone to enjoy while helping to give to those in need.

Speaking of the games that are available this time around by the way, here’s what there is to get from this bundle:

Pac-Man 256

Tekken 7

Tales of Berseria

Katamari Damacy REROLL

Tales of Zesteria

RAD

Little Nightmares Complete Edition

Code Vein

Project Cars 3

Looking at this list, these are some absolutely fantastic games to have access to through this bundle. With great games such as Code Vein and Little Nightmares available it’s honestly worth it just for those alone, but then of course there’s every other game you get alongside them as well. And of course, since this is through Humble Bundle proceeds go towards charity and helping those in need. As with the previous bundle from this month, the featured charity is St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Of course, you can always still choose to support a different charity though if you want to. So if you’re interested in what they have to offer this time around, the Humble Best of Bandai Namco Bundle is going to be available up until June 2nd at 11:00 AM PST.