Humble Launches its Second COVID-19 Relief Bundle

With the COVID-19 pandemic causing all sorts of health crises across the globe, some areas are being hit harder than others. India and Brazil, in particular, are seeing some massive surges in cases with nowhere near enough support to handle the myriad of medical issues. If you’d like to help them get into better shape to deal with this crisis, then have Humble got the bundle for you. Today, Humble Bundle has launched its second COVID-19 relief bundle, the Humble: Heal COVID-19 Bundle, which directs its charity donations towards the two countries and their COVID relief efforts.

For a donation of around $20, you can score the following games:

Into the Breach

Baba is You

Undertale

Euro Truck Simulator 2

This War of Mine

Saints Row: The Third – The Full Package

Titan Quest Anniversary Edition

Stick Fight: The Game

BioShock: Remastered

Portal Knights

The Witness

SUPERHOT

Wargroove

Brütal Legend

Hyper Light Drifter

Tooth and Tail

Death Squared

Crusader Kings Complete

Pinstripe

Teleglitch: Die More Edition

Dwarfs!?

Dead in Bermuda

Bury Me, My Love

Needless to say, that’s a lot of games, all in the support of Humble Bundle providing COVID-19 relief efforts to India and Brazil. That’s not all even, as there’s a wide array of books you can score yourself alongside the obscene amount of excellent games. Personally, I suggest BioShock Remastered, Baba is You, and Portal Knights as they’re just three of my personal favorites for varying reasons.

Overall this is a massive Humble Bundle which, for the COVID-19 relief alone, is worth it, but the massive array of games just makes it an absolute steal. If you’re planning to purchase this bundle, be sure to let us know what your favorite game is. The Humble: Heal COVID-19 bundle can be yours until May 19 at 11 AM PST.