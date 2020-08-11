Hyper Scape Season 1 Begins

HyperScape has finally arrived for the PC and goes into full release today. Ubisoft’s unique take on the Battle Royale genre that has players battling through Neo-Arcadia is free to play, and today marks the beginning of Season 1 of content. The game features an obligatory Battle Pass with multiple game modes to play out of the gate. You can find the Battle Pass trailer above.

The Battle Pass for HyperScape seems like it will be functioning much as you would expect. It has a free tier and a premium tier, with 100 levels that will net you exclusive cosmetic items for completing it. The premium version of the Battle Pass will cost around $10 USD to purchase.

HyperScape has some unique things going for it. Aside from the twist on Battle Royale, it’s obviously been built with streamers in mind. It gives viewers the ability to vote on in-game events, it allows them to view stats and loadouts, as well as progress their own Battle Pass by watching others play the game. While this isn’t the first implementation of this sort of interactivity, we haven’t really seen it in the popular Battle Royale genre.

It’s hard to tell just how popular Hyper Scape will be, Ubisoft does have a penchant for sticking with their franchises and improving them over time.