“I want your phone!” Texas AG Ken Paxton faces fresh allegations after a tourist caught him with his mistress on the streets of London

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is facing fresh allegations. This comes after an American tourist claimed the Republican confronted him for filming Paxton walking through London with Tracy Duhon.

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The man claims Paxton approached him after the filming and demanded to see the footage. He alleges the Republican then lunged for his phone and tried to take it from him during the confrontation.

Per DailyBeast, the tourist said that Paxton first asked, “Were you filming me back there?” After the man admitted that he was, Paxton allegedly responded, “You can’t do that,” before demanding to see the recording.

The tourist says Paxton lunged for his phone

The tourist said he pushed back when Paxton allegedly challenged him over the recording. He told the Daily Mail that he responded, “I can absolutely film you. You’re a public figure in a public place, and I can film you all I want.”

Here's the video that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton tried so hard to hide of him vacationing with his mistress in London that he allegedly lunged at an American tourist who recorded it. Share!



From The Lincoln Project pic.twitter.com/UHVSbuBBJI — #Anonymous (@TheStripesGirl) September 15, 2026

According to his account of the event, Paxton then demanded to see the footage. The man claims the Texas official became angry and lunged toward his phone.

The tourist said Paxton told him, “Let me see what you filmed,” before allegedly trying to grab the device. He then claimed Paxton made another demand that has become the most striking part of his account: “I want your phone.”

The man said the confrontation became more heated as he tried to keep hold of his device. He claimed Paxton lunged at the phone a second time and tried to force it from his hand.

The tourist’s wife then reportedly noticed what was happening and rushed toward the pair. Her husband shouted for her to start recording, prompting her to pull out her own phone and film the encounter.

The couple claims Paxton walked away after realizing a second phone was recording him. Duhon was not present during the alleged confrontation, according to the account, and there is no allegation that she participated in the dispute.

The tourist said he reported the alleged confrontation to London’s Metropolitan Police. He also said he and his wife have held off on pursuing criminal charges against Paxton because they fear being identified and potentially facing retaliation.

The tourist stressed that no punches were thrown during the alleged confrontation. He also said he was not physically injured, but his wife argued that the absence of injuries did not make the encounter harmless. “Just because [my husband] felt like he could hold his own doesn’t change the fact that he tried to intimidate and physically threaten someone,” she said, according to the report.

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